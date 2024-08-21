Kuwait Vs Malaysia, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KCC Tri-Nations Cup 2024

Kuwait will take on Malaysia in the second match of the T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024. The match is scheduled for Thursday, August 22, at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. (More Cricket News)
Kuwait secured a four-wicket win over Hong Kong in the inaugural match of the T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024. Hong Kong posted a total of 168/8 in their 20 overs, but Kuwait comfortably chased down the target.
Kuala Lumpur's Selangor Turf Club will host all seven matches of the tri-series. Each team will face the other two teams twice and after six matches, the top-two teams will clash for the title on August 27.
Kuwait Vs Malaysia Full Squads
Kuwait:
Clinto Anto, Bilal Tahir, Adnan Idrees, Usman Patel(w), Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohammed Aslam(c), Ilyas Ahmed, Nimish Lathief, Meet Bhavsar, Shiraz Khan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel, Muhammad Aqif Farooq
Malaysia:
Ahmed Aqeel Wahid, Ahmad Faiz, Muhamad Syahadat, Safiullah Malik, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ainool Hafizs, Syed Aziz, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Muhammad Waqif Irfan Zarbani, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Amir Azim Abdul Shakoor, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Sharvin Muniandy
Kuwait Vs Malaysia: Live Streaming Details
When to watch Kuwait Vs Malaysia, 2nd T20I match of KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024?
The Kuwait Vs Malaysia, 2nd T20I match of KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 will be played on Thursday, August 22 at 8:00am IST.
Where to watch Kuwait Vs Malaysia, 2nd T20I match of KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024?
The KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.