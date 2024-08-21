Cricket

Kuwait Vs Malaysia, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KCC Tri-Nations Cup 2024

Kuwait are set to face Malaysia in the second match of the T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 in Kuala Lumpur. Here are the live streaming and other details of the second match of the tri-series

File photo of the Malaysia men's cricket team. Photo: X/Malaysia Cricket
Kuwait will take on Malaysia in the second match of the T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024. The match is scheduled for Thursday, August 22, at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. (More Cricket News)

Kuwait secured a four-wicket win over Hong Kong in the inaugural match of the T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024. Hong Kong posted a total of 168/8 in their 20 overs, but Kuwait comfortably chased down the target.

Kuala Lumpur's Selangor Turf Club will host all seven matches of the tri-series. Each team will face the other two teams twice and after six matches, the top-two teams will clash for the title on August 27.

Kuwait Vs Malaysia Full Squads

Kuwait:

Clinto Anto, Bilal Tahir, Adnan Idrees, Usman Patel(w), Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohammed Aslam(c), Ilyas Ahmed, Nimish Lathief, Meet Bhavsar, Shiraz Khan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel, Muhammad Aqif Farooq

Malaysia:

Ahmed Aqeel Wahid, Ahmad Faiz, Muhamad Syahadat, Safiullah Malik, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ainool Hafizs, Syed Aziz, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Muhammad Waqif Irfan Zarbani, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Amir Azim Abdul Shakoor, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Sharvin Muniandy

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kuwait Vs Malaysia: Live Streaming Details

When to watch Kuwait Vs Malaysia, 2nd T20I match of KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024?

The Kuwait Vs Malaysia, 2nd T20I match of KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 will be played on Thursday, August 22 at 8:00am IST.

Where to watch Kuwait Vs Malaysia, 2nd T20I match of KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024?

The KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

