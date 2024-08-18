A tri-series between Associate cricket nations Hong Kong, Malaysia and Kuwait is set to unfold in Kuala Lumpur. Watch the KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 live online from August 21 to 27. (More Cricket News)
KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024: Format, Venue
The series will be played in the familiar round-robin format, as most tri-series are played. Hong Kong, Malaysia and Kuwait will each play the other two teams once, and the top two sides will qualify for the final on August 27.
In all, the tournament comprises seven matches, all of which will be played at one venue - the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur.
KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Fixtures
August 21: Kuwait vs Hong Kong
August 22: Kuwait vs Malaysia
August 23: Hong Kong vs Malaysia
August 24: Hong Kong vs Kuwait
August 25: Kuwait vs Malaysia
August 26: Hong Kong vs Malaysia
August 27: Final
KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024, Live Streaming Details
The KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.
KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024: Squads
Hong Kong: Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan (c), Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Rajab Hussain, Yasim Murtaza, Anshuman Rath (wk), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Adil Mehmood, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Darsh Vora, Ehsan Khan.
Kuwait: Bilal Tahir, Clinto Anto, Muhammad Aqif, Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Aslam, Nimish Latheef, Ravija Sandaruwan, Shiraz Khan, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Usman Patel (wk), Ilyas Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel.
Malaysia: Not announced yet