While the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup ended less than a couple of months back, the fight for qualification for the 2026 edition is soon to get underway in the East Asia-Pacific region. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier will begin in August, with the Sub-regional Qualifier A to be held in Samoa from August 17 to 24. (More Cricket News)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier: Format And How It Works
Eight teams from the East Asia-Pacific region will compete in the sub-regional phase, which will be divided into two events with four teams each. Sub-regional Qualifier A features Cook Islands, Vanuatu, Samoa and Fiji. Sub-regional Qualifier B will be held in South Korea in September 2024, featuring Indonesia, Japan, Philippines and South Korea.
Sub-regional Qualifier A will have 12 matches, as each team will play the other three twice in a round-robin format. The team that emerges on top of the points table at the end will qualify for the Regional Final, where Papua New Guinea is already assured a berth by virtue of having played the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Sub-Regional Qualifier A Fixtures
August 17: Cook Islands vs Vanuatu
August 17: Samoa vs Fiji
August 19: Samoa vs Cook Islands
August 19: Fiji vs Vanuatu
August 20: Samoa vs Vanuatu
August 20: Cook Islands vs Fiji
August 21: Samoa vs Fiji
August 21: Cook Islands vs Vanuatu
August 23: Fiji vs Vanuatu
August 23: Samoa vs Cook Islands
August 24: Fiji vs Cook Islands
August 24: Samoa vs Vanuatu
Sub-Regional Qualifier A Telecast, Live Streaming Details
There is no information available yet on whether and where the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Sub-Regional Qualifier A will be telecast or live streamed. We will update this space as and when there is news of the broadcast.