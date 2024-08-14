Cricket

T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific, Sub-Regional Qualifier A: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Eight teams from the East Asia-Pacific region will compete in the sub-regional phase, which will be divided into two events with four teams each. Here is your ready reckoner for Sub-regional Qualifier A, which will be held in Samoa from August 17 to 24

Samoa-cricket-team-file-photo
File photo of the Samoa men's cricket team. Photo: Samoa Cricket
info_icon

While the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup ended less than a couple of months back, the fight for qualification for the 2026 edition is soon to get underway in the East Asia-Pacific region. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier will begin in August, with the Sub-regional Qualifier A to be held in Samoa from August 17 to 24. (More Cricket News)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier: Format And How It Works

Eight teams from the East Asia-Pacific region will compete in the sub-regional phase, which will be divided into two events with four teams each. Sub-regional Qualifier A features Cook Islands, Vanuatu, Samoa and Fiji. Sub-regional Qualifier B will be held in South Korea in September 2024, featuring Indonesia, Japan, Philippines and South Korea.

Sub-regional Qualifier A will have 12 matches, as each team will play the other three twice in a round-robin format. The team that emerges on top of the points table at the end will qualify for the Regional Final, where Papua New Guinea is already assured a berth by virtue of having played the 2024 T20 World Cup.

India's head coach Rahul Dravid, centre, and players celebrate with the winners' trophy after defeating South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. - AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
T20 World Cup Victory Celebrations Showed Value Of Winning Trophy, Says VVS Laxman

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sub-Regional Qualifier A Fixtures

August 17: Cook Islands vs Vanuatu

August 17: Samoa vs Fiji

August 19: Samoa vs Cook Islands

August 19: Fiji vs Vanuatu

August 20: Samoa vs Vanuatu

August 20: Cook Islands vs Fiji

August 21: Samoa vs Fiji

August 21: Cook Islands vs Vanuatu

August 23: Fiji vs Vanuatu

August 23: Samoa vs Cook Islands

August 24: Fiji vs Cook Islands

August 24: Samoa vs Vanuatu

Sub-Regional Qualifier A Telecast, Live Streaming Details

There is no information available yet on whether and where the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Sub-Regional Qualifier A will be telecast or live streamed. We will update this space as and when there is news of the broadcast.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka Test Series: Ollie Pope To Stand In As Captain For Injured Ben Stokes
  2. Bangladesh Tour Of India: First T20I Shifted From Dharamsala to Gwalior
  3. Pro Cricket League: Thisara Perera, Pawan Negi Onboarded For Inaugural Season
  4. James Anderson Eyes Competitive Return To White-Ball Cricket Post Retirement
  5. Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament: Shreyas Iyer To Play Solitary Game For Mumbai
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: RB Leipzig Announce Antonio Nusa Signing From Club Brugge
  2. Football Transfers: Bournemouth Confirm Julian Araujo Arrival From Barcelona
  3. EPL Transfers: Crystal Palace Chairman Only Willing To Sell Marc Guehi For 'Superstar Money'
  4. Late Goals Propel Mother's International School To Subroto Cup Junior Girls Title
  5. Premier League Football Transfers: Wan-Bissaka Out, Mazraoui, De Ligt In For Manchester United
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  3. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  4. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  5. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
Hockey News
  1. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  2. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  3. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  4. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  5. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. FORDA Calls Off Strike Over Kolkata Rape Murder After Meeting JP Nadda, Says ‘Safety Demands’ Met
  2. SC’s Reminder In Anti-terror Cases, Says ‘Bail Is Rule, Jail Is Exception’
  3. Delhi: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Rain In Next 2 Days; PWD Receives 27 Waterlogging Complaints
  4. 'No Legal Right': Bombay HC Says Sperm Or Egg Donor Cannot Claim To Be Biological Parent Of Child
  5. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Underway In Udhampur Forest Near Patnitop
Entertainment News
  1. Is 'Gangs Of Wasseypur 3' On The Cards? Here's What Anurag Kashyap Has To Say
  2. Javed Akhtar Announces New Collaboration With Salim Khan After Four Decades: Will Write One More Film Together
  3. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed
  5. 'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble: Madras HC Orders Studio Green To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Each Film; Here's Why
US News
  1. 9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Bananas
  2. Did Kate Middleton Just Swap Her Iconic Engagement Ring?
  3. Could This $99 Necklace Be Your New Best Friend? Discover How AI Is Changing Companionship
  4. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  5. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
World News
  1. 'Mauritius Doesn't Permit Shell Companies': FSC Denies Hindenburg's Allegations Against SEBI Chief
  2. Bangladesh: In First Statement Since Ouster, Hasina Condoles Deaths, Condemns Insult To Mujibur
  3. Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia’s BNP To Hold Sit-in Across Country For 2 Days
  4. 9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Bananas
  5. Did Kate Middleton Just Swap Her Iconic Engagement Ring?
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone