KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Kolkata Weather Forecast And Streaming Details For Today's Day Match

Summary of this article
There is little to no prediction of rain in Kolkata for today's match
KKR have been winless so far in the tournament
The match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from 3:30 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will cross swords against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19.
RR started the season on a higher note, winning four matches on the trot, but their unbeaten streak was halted by Sunrisers Hyderabad's fresh pace bowling attack, reducing them to just 1 for 3 in a mammoth chase of 217.
Although many would term RR's loss to SRH as just a minor blip in an otherwise successful campaign so far, it has somewhat exposed a chink in their armour - a rather untested middle order which looked a bit weak in the absence of Shimron Hetmyer.
On top of that, skipper Riyan Parag's lean patch (49 runs in five games) must also have given some things to ponder upon to the management.
KKR, on the other hand, have had a horrid season so far with just one point after six games that too because of a washout. Only three teams in the history of IPL have had a worse start than this:
- Mumbai Indians in 2022 - Eight losses
- Delhi Capitals in 2013 - Six losses
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2019 - Six losses each
KKR's chances of making it to the playoffs are quite slim as they'll have to win all eight games from here, and one loss from here will push them to the verge of elimination.
KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast
KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Streaming Details
The match 28 of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The action will start at 3:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 3:00 PM.
Is there possibility of rain today's match between KKR and RR?
There is little to no prediction of rain in Kolkata for today's match between KKR and RR.