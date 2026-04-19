KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Kolkata Weather Forecast And Streaming Details For Today's Day Match

KKR will seek their first win of the season against an explosive RR side, who have been in top form in the league so far but are coming off a loss in their last match. Check out the hourly weather forecast of the match here

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KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast
KKR will take on RR in match 28 of IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • There is little to no prediction of rain in Kolkata for today's match

  • KKR have been winless so far in the tournament

  • The match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from 3:30 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will cross swords against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19.

RR started the season on a higher note, winning four matches on the trot, but their unbeaten streak was halted by Sunrisers Hyderabad's fresh pace bowling attack, reducing them to just 1 for 3 in a mammoth chase of 217.

Although many would term RR's loss to SRH as just a minor blip in an otherwise successful campaign so far, it has somewhat exposed a chink in their armour - a rather untested middle order which looked a bit weak in the absence of Shimron Hetmyer.

On top of that, skipper Riyan Parag's lean patch (49 runs in five games) must also have given some things to ponder upon to the management.

KKR, on the other hand, have had a horrid season so far with just one point after six games that too because of a washout. Only three teams in the history of IPL have had a worse start than this:

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- Mumbai Indians in 2022 - Eight losses

- Delhi Capitals in 2013 - Six losses

- Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2019 - Six losses each

KKR's chances of making it to the playoffs are quite slim as they'll have to win all eight games from here, and one loss from here will push them to the verge of elimination.

KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast

KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Hourly weather forecast
There is little to no prediction of rain in Kolkata in today's match between KKR and RR. Photo: weather.metoffice.gov.uk
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KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Streaming Details

The match 28 of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The action will start at 3:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 3:00 PM.

Q

Is there possibility of rain today's match between KKR and RR?

A

There is little to no prediction of rain in Kolkata for today's match between KKR and RR.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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