Cricket

KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tomorrow's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Tomorrow's IPL 2024 Match: Kolkata Knight Riders welcome Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in match 36 of the IPL 2024. Here are match prediction, fantasy XI, pitch report and more

Photo%3A%20AP%2FAijaz%20Rahi
IPL 2024: KKR had previously beaten RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium early on in the season. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be going head-to-head against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the prestigious Eden Gardens on Sunday. (Key Battles | Full Coverage)

In the IPL point table, KKR are second in the standings with four wins from six matches played and two defeats. As for RCB, they are having a miserable season with one win from seven matches played and in serious need of victories.

KKR's last match saw them lose dramatically to RR by two wickets despite Sunil Narine's inspiring century.

Conversely, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost by 25 runs with Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik contributing 62 and 83 runs, respectively.

KKR vs RCB Head-to-Head:

These two sides have faced each other 34 times in the IPL with KKR winning 20 games to RCB's 14.

KKR vs RCB Weather Report:

The weather in Kolkata will be around 32 degrees Celsius and sees no chance of rain.

KKR vs RCB Pitch Report:

The Eden Gardens track will produce yet another batting friendly condition with the pace bowlers also finding some assistance of the pitch. The average 1st innings score here is 175.

KKR vs RCB Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain, Dushmantha Chameera, Phil Salt.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

KKR vs RCB Match Prediction:

As per Google's match predictor, KKR have 56% chance of winning to RCB's 44%.

