'Nobody Will Wait For You To Perform': Virat Kohli's Honest Take On Fan Culture In India

Virat Kohli said him and Rohit Sharma often talk about their early days in the Indian cricket team and compare them to current times, when fans often pit Indian players against each other on social media. Kohli is currently the leading run-getter in Indian Premier League 2024

Virat Kohli reacts to the crowd during the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium. Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
Virat Kohli started playing international cricket in an era when there was no narrative built around a player by fan clubs on social media. He knew had to perform instantly to extend his time in the Indian team and that is how he wants the youngsters to approach their careers. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

Speaking at an Asian Paints event, Kohli said he and his longtime teammate Rohit Sharma often talk about their early days in the Indian team and compare them to current times when fans often pit Indian players against each other on social media.

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. - AP
IPL 2024, RR Vs GT: Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli's Record

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Every era is different. We (Rohit and I) often talk about this. Sometimes when you are getting a lot of opportunities, you don't recognise the magnitude of that opportunity. When we came in we knew we would get four games, max five. Nobody is going to wait for you to perform, you perform in those games or you are out of the team," said the champion India batter.

"There were no fan clubs on social media, there was no narrative built around a player, there was no social media, you were only dependent on your skill. That perspective has not changed from the time we made our debuts. That is what we discuss and try to convey to youngsters (the importance of national cap)," added Kohli.

The former India captain, who has amassed as many as 80 international hundreds, is currently the leading run-getter in the 2024 Indian Premier League.

