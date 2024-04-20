Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Sunil Narine has been in sublime form this season. He smashed his first IPL century in the last game. His role in the team is to give a dashing start and make full use of the powerplay. Will Jacks, who comes to bowl in the powerplay may pose some threat for him. However, he likes to play spin and smash boundaries but the slow bowler may come on top in this battle. The beauty of this key battle is that the roles can be changed as the innings change. Will Jacks comes to bat at number three for RCB and he would like to charge against Narine.