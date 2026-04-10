KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Watch Mukul Choudhary's 'Incredible' Chopper Six Over Covers - Here's How He Helped Lucknow Win

Summary of this article
Kolkata Knight Riders suffer 3rd defeat of the IPL season by 3 wickets
Lucknow Super Giants go 5th in the points table
Mukul Choudhary starred with his man of the match winning half-century
Troubles do not seem to end for the Kolkata Knight Riders as they suffered their third defeat of the on-going Indian Premier League season against the Lucknow Super Giants in front of their home support at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium.
Mukul Choudhary proved to be the hero of the night for Lucknow, thanks to his man of the match winning half-century while chasing a target of 182.
Having won the toss, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant asked KKR to bat first. The Knight Riders were given a decent start by captain Ajinkya Rahane but Finn Allen failed to support him with the Kiwi getting out for just 9 off 8.
Then Angkrish Raghuvanshi stitched a crucial partnership with Rahane before the latter's departure for 41 off 24. Raghuvanshi was the third to fall for 45 when KKR were 105/3.
6 runs later, Rinku Singh was cleaned up by Avesh Khan cheaply 4 runs and it looked as if Kolkata would not even reach 160. However, Cameron Green and Rovman Powell struck when it mattered the most, stitching a 70-run partnership to help the 3-time champions post 181 on the board.
Mukul Choudhary To The Rescue
Chasing 182, LSG’s innings seemed to have derailed at 128/7 after 16 overs, with the required rate climbing toward 14.
While Ayush Badoni kept them afloat with 54 off 34, the night belonged to Mukul Choudhary, who cracked an unbeaten 54 off just 27 balls.
His fiery knocked included 7 huge sixes and 2 fours at a daunting strike rate of 200. One of the best moments came when he smashed 16 runs off Cameron Green's 19th over.
His calculated hitting ensured LSG reached 182/7 on the very last delivery, securing vital two points and helping his side go 5th in the standings.
Watch Mukul Choudhary's Innovative Chopper Six Over Covers
The defining moment of the chase was Mukul Choudhary’s chopper six over covers on the penultimate ball of the match.
Facing an outside off wide delivery from Vaibhav Arora, Mukul dropped to his knees and used a powerful wrist-snap to whip the ball over extra cover.
This incredible shot left all the spectators, players and even the commentators stunned.
As the ball sailed into the stands, Mukul levelled the score before securing the win with an easy single. It was a high-risk, high-reward play that perfectly captured the audacity he brings to the crease
Who Is Mukul Choudhary?
Born on August 6, 2004, Mukul Choudhary hails from Rajasthan. His breakthrough domestic season came during the 2025–26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he smashed 173 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 198.85.
He has also impressed with his performances in the U-23 levels.
In the IPL 2026 auction, the aggressive wicketkeeper-batter sparked a fierce bidding war. After entering with a base price of INR 30 Lakhs, he was eventually snapped up by LSG for a staggering sum of INR 2.6 Crore.
It will be fair to say that he has been able to justify his price tag in what was his first major opportunity for the North Indian franchise.