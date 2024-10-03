Kenya are set to host Qatar for the 12th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 in Nairobi on Friday. The match is scheduled to be hosted at Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground. (More Cricket News)
Shem Ngoche-led Kenya side suffered a huge 97-run defeat against Kuwait in their last match. Kuwait batted first and set a big target of 313 runs. Interestingly, only Ravija Sandaruwan crossed the 50-run mark from Kuwait. Kenya were bundled out for 215 runs in the 42nd over. Pushkar Sharma played a 50-run knock off just 45 balls.
Qatar lost to Denmark by a three-wicket margin in their last match of the tournament. Qatar batted first and set a 251-run target for Denmark which they achieved with nine balls and three wickets in hand.
Qatar have lost all five matches so far in the tournament and stand at the bottom of the points table with zero points. Kenya, on the other hand, have won one out of three matches and are fifth on the table.
Kenya Vs Qatar Full Squads
Kenya: Rushab Patel, Pushkar Sharma, Dhiren Gondaria, Irfan Karim (wk), Sachin Gill, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche (c), Lucas Oluoch, Gerard Mwendwa, Vraj Patel, Peter Langat, Neil Mugabe
Qatar: Kamran Khan (c), Imal Liyanage (wk), Zaheer Ibrahim, Muhammad Tanveer, M Ikramullah Khan, Tamoor Sajjad, Rifayi Theruvath, Assad Borham, Muhammad Jabir, Muhammad Murad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Shakkir Kassim, Amir Farooq, Mohammed Nadeem, Musawar Shah
Here is how you can watch the Kenya Vs Qatar match live on TV and online.
Live Streaming Of Kenya Vs Qatar, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26
The Kenya Vs Qatar, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 will be played on Friday, October 4 at 11:30 AM IST at the Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya.
Where to watch Kenya Vs Qatar, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match?
Kenya Vs Qatar, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.