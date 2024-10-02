Kenya Vs Kuwait Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: KEN Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Kenya captain Shem Ngoche opted to field first against Kuwait in the 11th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge 2024-26 League A at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday, October 2. (More Cricket News)
Kuwait have won two of their three matches so far, and are placed second in the points table. Kenya have won one of two games and are placed fourth. Jersey lead the six-team League A with three wins in four outings.
Kenya Vs Kuwait Playing XIs
Kuwait: Mohammad Amin, Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ali Zaheer, Mohammad Amin, Usman Patel (wk), Mohammed Aslam (c), Bilal Tahir, Yasin Patel, Sayed Monib, Mohamed Shafeeq, Nimish Lathief.
Kenya: Shem Ngoche (c), Irfan Karim (wk), Rushab Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Rakep Patel, Dhiren Gondaria, Sachin Gill, Pushkar Sharma, Gerard Mwendwa, Vraj Patel, Lucas Oluoch.
In another League A match, Denmark have elected to bowl first against Qatar at the Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground.
The 'league' is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 202 qualification process. Bahrain, Hong Kong China, Italy, Singapore, Tanzania and hosts Uganda are placed in Challenge League B. The top two teams from each group will earn a spot at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff.
All the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge 2024-26 matches can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.