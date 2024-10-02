Kenya Vs Kuwait Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Kenya will take on Kuwait in the 11th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi on Wednesday, October 2. (More Cricket News)
Kuwait come into the contest after a 123-run thrashing against Jersey, and will hope of putting on a positive showing against Kenya.
While on the other hand, Kenya have their own set of problems, and will look to get back to winning ways, after they were handed a defeat against Denmark in their last game.
Kenya Vs Kuwait, ICC CWC Challenge League A Squads
Kenya: Dhiren Gondaria, Neil Mugabe, Rushabvardhan Patel, Sachin Gill, Irfan Karim, Rakep Patel, Gerard Mwendwa, Pushkar Sharma, Sachin Bhudia, Francis Mutua, Lucas Oluoch, Peter Koech, Shem Ngoche, Vraj Patel
Kuwait: Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ali Zaheer, Mohammad Amin, Usman Patel (wk), Mohammed Aslam (c), Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Yasin Patel, Sayed Monib, Mohamed Shafeeq, Clinto Anto.
Live Streaming Of Kenya Vs Kuwait, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26
When is Kenya Vs Kuwait, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match?
Kenya Vs Kuwait, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 will be played on Wednesday, October 2 at 11:30 PM IST at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya.
The Kenya Vs Kuwait, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.