Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Fixture, Squads, When And Where To Watch

Japan will host Singapore for a women's limited-overs T20I series in October 2024

Japan will host Singapore for a women's limited-overs T20I series in October 2024. (More Cricket News)

The five-match T20I series will begin Tuesday (October 1) with the tour opener at the picturesque Sano International Cricket Ground, which also serves as the headquarters of the Japan Cricket Association.

For the Mai Yanagida-led hosts, these outings against Singapore will serve as warm-ups for the Women’s East Asia Cup, a five-team tournament in South Korea starting October 8.

Other teams are: China, Hong Kong and Mongolia. Japan will take on Hong Kong in the lung opener.

Japan Women vs Singapore Women Schedule

- Japan Women vs Singapore Women, 1st T20I on October 1 (Tuesday) -10:30 AM IST (2:00 PM local)

- Japan Women vs Singapore Women, 2nd T20I on October 2 (Wednesday) at 10:30 AM IST (2:00 PM local)

- Japan Women vs Singapore Women, 3rd T20I on October 4 (Friday) at 6:30 AM IST (10:00 AM local)

- Japan Women vs Singapore Women, 4th T20I on October 5 (Saturday) at 6:30 AM IST (10:00 AM local)

- Japan Women vs Singapore Women, 5th T20I October 6 (Sunday) at 6:30 AM IST (10:00 AM local)

All five matches are scheduled to be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground.

Squads for Japan Women vs Singapore Women T20I Series

Japan Squad: Mai Yanagida (c), Ahilya Chandel, Kiyo Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Palak Gundecha, Haruna Iwasaki, Shimako Kato, Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Rino Morita, Akari Nishimura, Erika Oda, Meg Ogawa, Kurumi Ota, Shrunali Ranade, Seika Sumi, Erika Toguchi-Quinn, Nonoha Yasumoto.

Japan announced their squad for the Singapore bilateral series in the first week of September.

Mai Yanagida has been named the captain of the 17-member team, with 14 of the lot also getting the nod for the Women's East Asia Cup.

Singapore Squad: Ananya Sarma, Devika Galia, Vinu Kumar, Ada Bhasin, GK Diviya, Laasya Bommareddy, Roshni Seth, Sara Merican, Saumya Piumi Gurusinghe, Shafina Mahesh (c), Damini Ramesh, Haresh Dhavina, Jocelyn Pooranakaran, Johanna Pooranakaran.

Japan Women vs Singapore Women Series Telecast Details

All five Japan Women vs Singapore Women T20Is can be watched live on Japan Cricket Association's official YouTube channel.

