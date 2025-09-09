Hazlewood Dismisses Cummins, Starc Retirement Talks For Australia Ahead of Ashes

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood said that the trio of him, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc will continue for two more years even after the Ashes series

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Josh Hazlewood Dismisses Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc Retirement Talks For Australia
File photo of Josh Hazlewood in action for Australia in Test cricket. | Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Josh Hazlewood said that he, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc do not plan to retire from Test cricket

  • The pace trio are committed to play for Australia for at least two more years after the Ashes

  • Emerging Australian pacers set for Test opportunities, said Hazlewood

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has dismissed speculation regarding the future of Australia's feared pace trio, featuring him, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc, saying all "still love" Test cricket. He said they would be available for at least two more years, extending beyond the upcoming Ashes series against England.

Pace Trio's Commitment To Test Cricket

Josh Hazlewood rejected talk that the feared pace trio, including Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, might finish their careers after the ongoing Ashes series. Their mid-30s age raised doubts. Cummins currently has a lumbar bone stress injury. Starc recently retired from T20 internationals.

Hazlewood himself recently battled injuries. He added that none of the three are considering leaving the game. Hazlewood told SEN Radio, "I don't think we're in a position now to say anything, but I think you might sit back at the end and have a think about it."

He continued, "I think everyone still loves the format of Test cricket. There's plenty of Tests coming up in the next two years." Hazlewood pointed to another cycle of the World Test Championship as a draw. "There's a lot of things still exciting about Test Cricket, not just the Ashes," he added. "I think we've still got a few more games left in us yet."

Related Content
Related Content

Mitchell Starc reiterated his dedication to Test and ODI cricket. He recently quit T20 international cricket. Starc stated he plans to compete in the series against India. He also targets the IPL and the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Pat Cummins will miss the white-ball series against New Zealand and India. He will also skip the Shield matches. This decision ensures his fitness. Cummins wants to be completely ready for the opening Ashes Test. This crucial match begins in Perth on November 21.

Next Generation Of Australian Pacers

Hazlewood also spoke about Australia's emerging pacers. He recognised their potential for future national representation. "I probably don't want to name names, but I think there's been a lot coming through the white-ball system in the last few years," Hazlewood stated.

He elaborated, "We've got good Shield bowlers at every state." Hazlewood feels these players await their opportunity in the longest format. "I think it's just a matter of opportunity once they get their chance in Test colours," he said. He thinks they will excel in that format, adding, "There's never any shortage of fast bowlers around Australia, I don't think."

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Asia Cup 2025 Explained: Teams, Groups, Venues, Squads, Format, Prize Money, Broadcast - How Well Do You Know

  3. Rohit Sharma's Late Night Visit To Mumbai Hospital Sparks Concerns Amongst Fans - Watch Video

  4. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025: Final Win A ‘Confidence Builder’ For Asia Cup 2025, Says Mike Hesson

  5. Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  3. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  5. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  2. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  3. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  4. Day In Pics: September 08, 2025

  5. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  3. Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

  4. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  5. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis