Josh Hazlewood said that he, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc do not plan to retire from Test cricket
The pace trio are committed to play for Australia for at least two more years after the Ashes
Emerging Australian pacers set for Test opportunities, said Hazlewood
Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has dismissed speculation regarding the future of Australia's feared pace trio, featuring him, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc, saying all "still love" Test cricket. He said they would be available for at least two more years, extending beyond the upcoming Ashes series against England.
Pace Trio's Commitment To Test Cricket
Josh Hazlewood rejected talk that the feared pace trio, including Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, might finish their careers after the ongoing Ashes series. Their mid-30s age raised doubts. Cummins currently has a lumbar bone stress injury. Starc recently retired from T20 internationals.
Hazlewood himself recently battled injuries. He added that none of the three are considering leaving the game. Hazlewood told SEN Radio, "I don't think we're in a position now to say anything, but I think you might sit back at the end and have a think about it."
He continued, "I think everyone still loves the format of Test cricket. There's plenty of Tests coming up in the next two years." Hazlewood pointed to another cycle of the World Test Championship as a draw. "There's a lot of things still exciting about Test Cricket, not just the Ashes," he added. "I think we've still got a few more games left in us yet."
Mitchell Starc reiterated his dedication to Test and ODI cricket. He recently quit T20 international cricket. Starc stated he plans to compete in the series against India. He also targets the IPL and the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Pat Cummins will miss the white-ball series against New Zealand and India. He will also skip the Shield matches. This decision ensures his fitness. Cummins wants to be completely ready for the opening Ashes Test. This crucial match begins in Perth on November 21.
Next Generation Of Australian Pacers
Hazlewood also spoke about Australia's emerging pacers. He recognised their potential for future national representation. "I probably don't want to name names, but I think there's been a lot coming through the white-ball system in the last few years," Hazlewood stated.
He elaborated, "We've got good Shield bowlers at every state." Hazlewood feels these players await their opportunity in the longest format. "I think it's just a matter of opportunity once they get their chance in Test colours," he said. He thinks they will excel in that format, adding, "There's never any shortage of fast bowlers around Australia, I don't think."
(With PTI Inputs)