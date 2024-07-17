Jay Shah To Take Over As ICC Chairman? Annual Meet Begins On June 19 In Colombo

The four-day Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the International Cricket Council (ICC) begins on Friday, June 19 in Colombo with focus on Jay Shah's candidature as the next chief of the body that oversees cricket in the world. (More Cricket News)
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is likely to take over the reigns of ICC and as per a report in PTI it is only a matter of when and not if.
The meeting is set to be dominated by discussions around the massive losses that ICC suffered by hosting T20 World Cup matches in the United States of America.
United States alongside the West Indies hosted the recently-concluded T20 World Cup where India won. ICC suffered losses to the tunes of $20 million in the United States leg of the tournament.
Even though the discussion on these financial details in not a part of the nine-point agenda of the meeting, it will be discussed as "post-event report", which is a standard operating procedure, as per PTI.
Discussions on ICC memberships, report from associate member's meeting, ICC development Awards presentation and the appointment of the new external auditor of the body is also on agenda, PTI reports.
All these along with Jay Shah taking over as the chief of ICC will be discussed.
An ICC source told PTI: "It is not about how but when, as he still has one year left as BCCI secretary before his cooling off period in Indian board starts in 2025 as per constitution. However, if he has to take over in 2025, then Barclay can't complete his third term of two years from December 2024 to December 2026.
There is a school of thought that what if ICC's chairmanship term changes from three terms of two years each to two terms of three years, so the cumulative term can remain six years."
It is widely believed that if Barclay's current term becomes three years, then Shah can complete his six years as BCCI secretary and take over as ICC chairman in 2025 for three years when he will be in cooling off in BCCI.
After serving in ICC, Jay Shah can then return in 2028 to assume a role in BCCI as the cooling off period will end.
