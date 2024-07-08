Cricket

T20 World Cup: Die-Hard Indian Cricket Fans Chartered Flights To Chase Every Match

T20 World Cup travel chaos for Indian fans in the Caribbean was eased by Crickbuster, the ICC's official OTA. The company chartered special flights, ensuring fans didn't miss the Super 8 and knockout stages

Fans in the stands for ind vs pak. AP PTI
Fans wait for the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. Photo: AP/PTI
Die-hard cricket fans took the services of chartered flights to move from one venue to the other during the just concluded T20 World Cup that was co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies. (More Cricket News)

As a large number of Indian fans were scrambling to reach from one venue to another at a short notice, in particular during the Super 8 and knockout stages in the Caribbean, Crickbuster, the official OTA (online travel agency) for the International Cricket Council (ICC), hired a special chartered plane, its officials said.

"During the Super 8 and knockout stages in the Caribbean, fans often encountered significant difficulties in securing flights and hotel accommodations due to overwhelming demand. Recognising this pervasive challenge, Crickbuster intervened with a seamless solution. We arranged chartered flights, ensuring fans had reliable and convenient transportation to and from the matches," Florida-based Crickbuster said in a statement.

"Crickbuster USA is dedicated to supporting cricket enthusiasts and fans by providing the best experience in the stadium. Crickbuster consistently goes the extra mile to help fans achieve their desires," said Crickbuster co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) Vinny Kumar.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy - File
T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Sub-Regional Europe B - Matchday 1 Live Streaming: Fixture, When, Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"The Crickbuster team is committed to providing exceptional service to all our customers, ensuring their tournament experience is top-notch. Our team, comprised the best in the industry, consistently works to provide a hassle-free experience for everyone," said Crickbuster co-founder and president Rashmi P Kumar.

"Our team's performance at Times Square in New York has become the talk of the town," she said.

The Florida-based company owned by this Indian-American couple from Bihar has created a space for itself in cricket tourism, as it offers boarding and lodging packages to cricket fans along with tickets to give hassle-free experience to them to watch international matches.

According to Crickbuster, each package for the matches included stadium transfers, guaranteeing convenient and timely transportation for fans to and from the venue. "This ensures that fans can focus entirely on enjoying the cricketing event, without the hassle of navigating transportation logistics," the press release said.

