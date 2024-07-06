Cricket

T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Sub-Regional Europe B - Matchday 1 Live Streaming: Fixture, When, Where To Watch

Here are the fixtures and live streaming details of the T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers B, Sub-Regional Europe - Matchday 1

File
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy Photo: File
info_icon

The first matchday of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Europe Sub Regional Qualifier B will witness four games on July 7, Sunday in Germany. More Cricket News)

Italy won the Sub Regional Qualifier A last month. Now, ten more European teams have arrived in Duisburg Germany vying a spot at next year’s Europe Qualifier.

The teams are: Belgium, Croatia, Gibraltar, Jersey, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden and Switzerland. During the time span of 8 days, 24 matches will take place across two tournament venues – the Krefeld Cricket Ground and the Gelsenkirchen Cricket Ground.

Fixtures of T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers B, Sub-Regional Europe - Matchday 1

Sunday 7 July

Jersey vs Serbia, Krefeld Cricket Ground (10h30 start) - 2:00 pm IST

Germany vs Gibraltar, Gelsenkirchen Cricket Ground (10h30 start) - 2:00 pm IST

Belgium vs Switzerland, Krefeld Cricket Ground (15h30 start) - 7:00 pm IST

Norway vs Sweden, Gelsenkirchen Cricket Ground (15h30 start) - 7:00 pm IST

Where to watch the T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier matchday 1?

There will not be any broadcast of the matches on Indian television but the live streaming of the matches will be available on the FanCode app and website.

