Cricket

Rohit Sharma Was A Fantastic Leader, Privileged To Work With Him, Says Rahul Dravid

rahul dravid thanks rohit sharma X @mufaddal_vohra
Rahul Dravid (L) and Rohit Sharma posing for a photo after the T20 World Cup win. Photo: X/ @mufaddal_vohra
info_icon

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid heaped praise on Rohit Sharma for his fantastic leadership skills. (More Cricket News)

Dravid also said that players were happy to play under his captaincy and were drawn towards him. 

The 51-year-old took charge of the Indian side after Ravi Shastri stepped down following India’s T20 World Cup 2021 run in the United Arab Emirates. 

He completed his tenure as head coach on a high after India won the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the United States. 

India beat South Africa in the final at the Kensington Oval to end the 17-year drought for the title. They also finished as runners-up in the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup in India. 

"I believe the teams are really led by the group of senior players, led by the captain. So, I think it was a privilege to work with Rohit. In these two and a half years, I think he was a fantastic leader. People really gravitated towards him, the team. I think that makes a big difference,” Dravid told Star Sports.

Dravid also said that superstars of Indian cricket are super humble about their work ethic and easy to manage.

“But actually, I think it's just the opposite. A lot of these superstars are actually very humble about their preparation. They are humble about their work ethic. And that is why they are superstars,” Dravid added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Gautam Gambhir as the new head coach after Dravid’s departure. 

