Ireland Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Toss Update And Playing XI

Minnows Ireland and Tanzania are all set to lock horns against each other in an ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup warm-up match at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. The match will begin from 1:00PM (IST) onwards.
Both the sides will be looking to fine tune their combinations ahead of the all-important group stages of the U-19 ODI World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia.
The Irish team is heading into this match after a tie against West Indies in their previous warm-up match. The contest was abandoned in the 1st innings itself with the Windies getting all out for 246 within 42.5 overs.
Tanzania, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a sensational 81-run win over Japan, who got bowled out for just 45 runs in response to a target of 204.
Ireland Vs Tanzania, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Toss Update
Tanzania won the toss and chose to bowl first
Ireland Vs Tanzania, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Playing XI
Tanzania U19 (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Dylan Thakrar, Omary Ramadhani(w), Darpan Jobanputra, Karim Rashidi Kiseto, Agustino Meya Mwamele, Ayaan Shariff, Laksh Bakrania(c), Simba Mbaki, Abdulazak Mohamedi, Acrey Pascal Hugo, Ally Hafidhi, Raymond Francis, Alfred Daniel, Hamza Ally Onai, Khalidy Juma
Ireland U19 (Batting XI, Fielding XI): James West, Freddie Ogilby(w), Marko Bates, Robert O'Brien, Adam Leckey, Febin Manoj, Callum Armstrong, Bruce Whaley, Oliver Riley(c), Reuben Wilson, Thomas Ford, Alex Armstrong, Sebastian Dijkstra, Samuel Haslett, Luke Murray
Ireland Vs Tanzania, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Where To Watch?
There will be no broadcast for this match.