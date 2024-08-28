Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis during their Indian Premier League 2024 match in Jaipur on March 24, 2024. Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia

Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis during their Indian Premier League 2024 match in Jaipur on March 24, 2024. Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia