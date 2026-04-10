RR Vs RCB Match Prediction: Who'll Win Today's IPL Match?

Summary of this article
RCB enter the match as favourites with a 55% win probability
RR are the table-toppers currently win three wins in the same matches
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi hold the Orange and Purple Cap respectively
In a table-toppers clash, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, April 10, 2026.
While RR are sitting at the top of the points table after winning all their first three matches, RCB are at the 3rd spot, having won both their initial group matches.
RR have looked in sublime form so far in the season, with the batting going all guns blazing, mainly led by the charismatic left-handed opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Both batters have fired in all three matches played so far, thus making things difficult for the rest of the batters and the bowlers.
Jaiswal is leading the Orange Cap chart, with 170 runs in three matches without getting dismissed so far, while Sooryavanshi has also blasted 122 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 248, complementing his partner pretty well.
On the bowling front, Ravi Bishnoi has led the change with 7 wickets in three matches and is leading the race for the purple cap, and has been well-supported by Nandre Burger (5 wickets).
On the other hand, the defending champions, RCB, have carried on last year's momentum and started this season well with wins against SRH and CSK, respectively.
While their bowling looked patchy at times, their batting has been their mainstay so far, with no possible chinks evident yet. Almost all their batters have played a role in their dominant run.
Devdutt Padikkal has been the standout performer for RCB, scoring two consecutive half-centuries in both matches. He has been complemented by almost all the batters, which has been their biggest strength so far in the tournament.
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
According to ChatGPT, RCB will have an edge over RR with a 55% chance of winning. While both teams are quite strong, RCB are the favourites as they have a more balanced batting order with all batters in form, while for RR, their openers have dominated the season so far, but the middle-order haven't been tested yet.
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Predicted Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma
Who will win today's match between RCB and RR?
According to prediction, RCB have a 55% chance of winning today's match against RR.
Will Josh Hazlewood play today for RCB?
The chances of Josh Hazlewood playing today's match against RR is bleak as he's still recovering from injury.