CSK Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match

CSK vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Check out who will win today’s Match 18 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals

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CSK Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match
Chennai Super Kings' Anshul Kamboj, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK will face DC at Chepauk on Saturday, April 11

  • DC have a 54% chance of winning against CSK in Chennai

  • CSK haven't won a single match in IPL 2026 so far

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in Match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on April 11, with the match set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Both teams head into this contest after defeats in their previous outings, making this clash crucial in shaping their early-season momentum. While Chepauk traditionally offers assistance to spinners, the conditions under lights are expected to provide a balanced contest between bat and ball.

CSK’s campaign so far has been far from ideal, with the five-time champions losing all three of their opening matches. Despite having a star-studded lineup, they have struggled to find the right combination and consistency, suffering defeats against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With pressure mounting, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side will be desperate to register their first win, especially at home, to keep their playoff hopes alive.

In contrast, Delhi Capitals have enjoyed a relatively strong start, winning two of their first three matches before suffering a narrow one-run loss to Gujarat Titans. The side has looked more balanced overall, with contributions coming from key players like KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi, although their top order has shown some vulnerability.

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With better form and squad depth on their side, DC will aim to capitalize on CSK’s struggles, setting up an intriguing battle between a team searching for rhythm and one looking to build consistency.

Also Check: CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026

CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

Delhi Capitals enter the CSK vs DC clash as slight favourites, holding a 54% win probability compared to CSK’s 46%, largely due to their better form and balanced squad. However, CSK’s home advantage at Chepauk and their experienced core keep them firmly in contention, making this a closely poised contest where momentum could swing either way.

Also Check: Chennai Chase Desperate Two Points Against Wounded Delhi At Home

CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj

Impact Player: Matt Henry

Q

Who will be the favourites in CSK vs DC match today?

A

DC have 54% chance of winning against CSK today.

Q

When are where CSK vs DC match be played?

A

The match between CSK and DC will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 11.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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