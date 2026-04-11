CSK Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match

Chennai Super Kings' Anshul Kamboj, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Chennai Super Kings' Anshul Kamboj, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi