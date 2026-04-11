CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18

Here’s all you need to know about Indian Premier League 2026 Match 18 between CSK and DC on Saturday, 11 April, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

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CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad talks to batting partner Ayush Mhatre during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK will face DC at Chepauk on Saturday, April 11

  • DC have won only 12 out of 31 matches overall against CSK so far in IPL

  • PBKS are at the 2nd spot in points table, while SRH are at the 6th position

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in Match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on April 11, with the contest scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

The iconic Chepauk venue is expected to offer a good batting surface with some assistance for pacers under lights, while weather conditions remain clear and humid for a full game.

CSK head into the clash under massive pressure after losing all three of their matches so far this season. The five-time champions have struggled in both departments and will be desperate to open their account, especially in front of their home crowd. With players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube needing to step up, this game could define their early-season trajectory.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have had a relatively better start, winning two out of their three matches. Despite a narrow defeat in their previous outing, DC have looked more balanced, with contributions from KL Rahul and their bowling unit providing stability.

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With momentum slightly in their favour, Delhi will look to capitalize on CSK’s struggles, setting up an intriguing battle between a team searching for form and one aiming to build consistency

CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Match Facts

Time: 7:30PM (IST)

Captains: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Axar Patel (DC)

On-field umpires: Sai Darshan Kumar, Vinod Seshan

3rd Umpire: Nitin Menon

Current Standings: CSK (10th), DC (4th)

CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

Matches: 31

CSK: 19

DC: 12

Also Check: Chennai Chase Desperate Two Points Against Wounded Delhi At Home

CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Team News

While there was some optimism around Dewald Brevis featuring in this match, head coach Stephen Fleming remained uncertain about the South African’s availability. If he is declared fit, Kartik Sharma is likely to be the one to miss out.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals don’t have any fresh concerns apart from awaiting Mitchell Starc’s arrival. However, Nitish Rana could be replaced by either Karun Nair or Abishek Porel, with the Karnataka batter training alongside Sameer Rizvi in the nets—hinting at a possible inclusion.

CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Interesting Stats

  • Under MS Dhoni, CSK boast a 59.81% win rate, which drops significantly to 31.42% under other captains.

  • Since IPL 2025, Pathum Nissanka has averaged 33.87 in T20s, striking at an impressive 155.77.

  • CSK are currently on a six-match losing streak at their home ground, Chepauk.

CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Squads

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes

Q

When to watch CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Match 18?

A

CSK vs DC, Match 18 of the IPL 2026, will be played on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Q

Where to watch CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Match 18?

A

The CSK vs DC clash will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live via the JioHotstar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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