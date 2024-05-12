Cricket

IPL 2024: Full List Of Captains And Teams Fined Or Suspended For Slow Over Rate Offence

If a team is guilty of violating the over rate act, they will lose an extra fielder outside the 30-yard circle.

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata. AP Photo/Bikas Das
The Indian Premier League over rate sanctions has been in the limelight for a brief amount of time. 14 years ago, back in 2010, the then Punjab Kings captain, Kumar Sangakkara was suspended for a game when he was found guilty of violating the IPL Code of Conduct. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

Clause 12.7 of the IPL Conditions are with respect to over rates. As per the clause, a team should complete an innings in 90 minutes. The time includes two strategic time-out of two and a half minutes each, and each time a review is taken upstairs, it does not get included in the stipulated 90 mins.

If a team is guilty of violating the act, they will lose an extra fielder outside the 30-yard circle. There are also three offences. For the first, the skipper of the side is fined Rs 12 lakh. 

In the second instance, the fine gets doubled and other members are penalised Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is less. Well, the skipper faces a one-match ban for the third.

The most recent case was that of Delhi Capitals’ skipper Rishabh Pant. The 26-year-old was banned for DC’s crucial game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after his third penalty came against the Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on May 7. 

The Capitals appealed the suspension but the match referee’s decision was upheld. Like Pant and the Capitals, there have also been other players and teams who have violated the over rate IPL rule and are as follows.

1. Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Match 7: GT captain Shubman Gill was fined.

2. Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 13: DC captain Rishabh Pant was fined.

3. Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 16: Pant was fined INR 24 lakh. Since this was their second offense, other members of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, were also fined INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their match fee, whichever was lesser.

4. Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Match 24: RR captain Sanju Samson was fined.

5. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 31: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer was fined.

6. Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Match 33: MI captain Hardik Pandya was fined.

7. Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 34: Both captains Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) and KL Rahul (LSG) were fined.

8. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 36: RCB captain Faf du Plessis was fined.

9. Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 48: Pandya was fined INR 24 lakh, and the rest of the playing XI – including the Impact Player – INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their match fee, whichever was lower.

10. Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 56: Pant was fined INR 20 lakh and suspended for one match as this was their third slow-over offence. Other DC players, including the Impact Player, were fined either INR 12 lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever was lesser.

11. Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 59: Gill was fined INR 24 lakhs as this was their second offense. Other members of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, were fined INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their match fees, whichever was lower.

