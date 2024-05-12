Cricket

KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Ramandeep Singh Becomes Latest Player To Hit With BCCI Fine

BCCI
Ramandeep Singh in action during KKR vs MI IPL 2024 match 60 at the Eden Gardens on May 11, Saturday. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

In the 60th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League, the Kolkata Knight Rider secured a thrilling 18-run victory against the Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens. Amidst the exciting on-field actions, one notable incident arose with KKR's pacer Ramandeep Singh breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. He has been fined 20 percent of his match by BCCI. (Highlights |  Scorecard)

Ramandeep has committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct. Later, the 27-year-old admitted the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction.

What is Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of IPL?

The Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the Indian Premier League includes, "any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings.

For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board.”

KKR celebrate the 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians in match 60 of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens. - (PTI Photo: Swapan Mahapatra
IPL 2024: KKR Become First Team To Qualify For Playoffs - A Journey Extraordinaire

BY Uzma Fatima

KKR led by Shreyas Iyer won the rain-shortened match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday to become the first team to seal a playoffs berth of the 2024 IPL season. In the 16-over match the hosts set the target of 158 runs posting 157/7. Ramandeep scored 17 off 8 balls in the match.

Over the course of 12 matches with KKR, Ramandeep Singh has posted a total of 125 runs and taken 6 wickets.

Tags

