IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After DC Vs GT, Match 14?

In match 14 of the IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by 1 run with GT's players making big strides in the Orange Cap, Purple Cap leaderboards

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 cricket match-Prasidh Krishna
Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sameer Rizvi's no-show saw Yashasvi Jaiswal hold on to his Orange Cap

  • Ravi Bishnoi possesses Purple Cap with Prasidh Krishna in second spot

  • Lungi Ngidi is fourth on the Purple Cap list

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match saw 14 Gujarat Titans edge out Delhi Capitals by one run in a close contest at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 8. The victory saw GT register their first win of the tournament whereas DC lost their first match of IPL 2026.

GT amassed 210/4 in 20 overs with captain Shubman Gill (70), Washington Sundar (55) and Jos Buttler (52) registering fifties. For DC, Mukesh Kumar scalped two wickets as Delhi required a record run-chase for victory.

In reply, DC started off well with Pathum Nissanka (41) and KL Rahul (92) put on a fifty-run stand. However, GT snared wickets in the middle-overs to halt DC's run rate. In the end, David Miller's 20-ball 41 was not enough as Gujarat won by two wickets.

The victory saw Yashasvi Jaiswal hold on to the Orange Cap (for the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026) with 170 runs in three games at an impressive strike rate of 163.46. Sameer Rizvi's no-show saw him still remain in the second place in the leading run-scorer list.

As for the bowlers, Ravi Bishnoi regained the top spot in the Purple Cap list (for the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2026) with seven wickets from three matches at a fantastic average of 11.71 and economy rate of 9.11. Prasidh Krishna's superb bowling for GT saw him take the second spot with six wickets in three games.

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Rashid Khan, who took three wickets and played a hand in clinching a win for Gujarat Titans, is third on the Purple Cap list with five wickets from three matches. Lungi Ngidi is fourth with his South African counterpart Nandre Burger taking a spot below, with five wickets.

For more details on the top five run-scorers and wicket-takers, check out Outlook's dedicated IPL 2026 stats page.

Q

Who won DC vs GT, match 14 of IPL 2026?

A

Gujarat Titans won match 14 of IPL 2026, beating Delhi Capitals by 1 run in Delhi.

Q

Who walked away with the Man of the Match award DC vs GT match of IPL 2026?

A

Rashid Khan was awarded the POTM award for his three-fer in the match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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