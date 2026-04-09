IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After DC Vs GT, Match 14?

Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup