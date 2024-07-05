India Vs Zimbabwe, Harare Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I Match?

India are set to lock horns against Zimbabwe in the first match of the 5-match T20I series on Saturday, July 6. The reigning T20 WCs won't feature the high-profile names with Shubman Gill tasked to lead the side instead. (Live Streaming | More Cricket News)
On the other hand, Zimbabwe, who missed out on the T20 WC 2024 berth, will look to gain some match practice as well as take assistance from the home conditions to trouble the young Indian side.
Harare Sports Club Weather Forecast For IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I Match
As per AccuWeather, the temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. There won't be any chances of rain.
Squads
India (first 2 games): Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshit Rana.
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.
Match Starts at 4:30 pm IST.