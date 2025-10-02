Jasprit Bumrah’s Unplayable Yorker Sends Justin Greaves Back During IND Vs WI 1st Test, Watch Video

Jasprit Bumrah produced a trademark yorker to dismiss Justin Greaves durin Day 1 of the India vs West Indies 1st Test in Ahmedabad. He picked up three wickets in the first innings

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1
India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Bumrah’s Yorker Breaks Justin Greaves' Resistance; WI 150-8 Photo: JioStar
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India bowled out West Indies for just 162, dominating the first innings with disciplined bowling

  • Justin Greaves’ dismissal to Bumrah’s lethal yorker highlighted India’s relentless pressure

  • Mohammed Siraj (4/40) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/42) were the standout bowlers, consistently troubling the visitors

The first Test between India and West Indies got underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with the hosts quickly taking control. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded the attack on a pitch offering assistance to seamers, and the Caribbean batters found themselves under constant pressure.

Mohammed Siraj’s early onslaught put West Indies in deep trouble, but it was Jasprit Bumrah who delivered a knockout blow later in the innings. It was his magnificent bowling which helped India to get rid of Justin Greaves who looked well set in the middle.

Bumrah’s Magic Yorker Leaves No Room for Error

Justin Greaves had been holding firm, looking settled on 32, when the ball of the day came his way. Bumrah’s delivery started on a good length but dipped lethally, gaining the late movement that unpicked the guard. The off-stump went flying, and Greaves was left incredulous.

In a low-key celebration, Bumrah wheeled off with quiet confidence, no theatrics, just acknowledgement of a job perfectly done. That’s the kind of delivery you can’t script.

India Bowl Out West Indies For 162 On Day 1

Mohammed Siraj led India’s charge, dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpaul for a duck and Brandon King for 13, while John Campbell fell to Jasprit Bumrah for 8. Shai Hope managed 26 before Kuldeep Yadav struck, leaving the visitors reeling at 90/5 at lunch.

After the break, India’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure. Siraj claimed his fourth wicket, and Bumrah picked up another, including a spectacular yorker that bowled Justin Greaves for 32, crashing into off stump. Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav added to the carnage, and West Indies were bowled out for just 162.

Siraj finished with 4/40, Bumrah 3/42, and the spinners chipped in effectively. India dominated the day with the ball and now it's their batters turn to dominate.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
Tags

