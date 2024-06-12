India Vs United States, T20 World Cup 2024: Know The Indian-Origin Players From Team USA

The United States of America (USA) side have been creating all the right noises in the ongoing T20 World Cup, thanks to their opening day victory over Canada followed that up with a Super Over win in Dallas against former champions Pakistan during their Group A encounter. (Full Coverage| More Cricket News)
Captain Monank Patel was key to the team's success so far in the tourney, especially against Pakistan wherein he scored a half-century with some contributions from Andries Gous (35) and Aaron Jones (36 not out).
The American media and fans, picked up the side's victory as it made headlines across the country. Team USA features quite a few Indian-origin players that includes skipper Monank himself.
Here's a look at some of the India-origin players from Team USA's T20 World Cup 2024 squad -
Monank Patel:
United States of America captain Monank Patel has his roots in Gujarat, India, wherein he was born on May 1, 1993. He played age-group cricket for the state, and also represented the U-16 and U-18 sides, before shifting base to the USA. In 2010, Monank received a green card, and in 2016, he made his USA move permanent. Monank's USA debut came in a T20I against UAE in 2019 and made his ODI debut against Papua New Guinea in 2020. The now 31-year-old has amassed 507 runs in 27 T20Is, whereas he has also represented USA in 47 ODI matches, scoring 1446 runs. Monank also plays for Ambani-owned MI New York side in the Major League Cricket (MLC).
Saurabh Netravalkar:
The Super Over from Saurabh Netravalkar was of the reason why USA defeated Pakistan in their T20 World Cup encounter. The lanky bowler, was also the former skipper of USA. Saurabh was born in Mumbai and has represented India in the U-19 World Cup in 2010, that also featured KL Rahul. Saurabh kept playing domestic cricket in Mumbai, but shifted to USA to pursue his career in software engineering at Cornell University. Saurabh currently works for Oracle. In the MLC, Saurabh represented Washington Freedom in 2023.
Nisarg Patel:
Another Gujarat-born cricketer who shifted to USA with his family is Nisarg Patel. Nisarg settled down with his family in Southern California and has played for the team at the 2006 U-19 World Cup. His debut for USA came against Canada in 2017, and since then has represented the country in 41 ODIs and 21 T20Is.
Harmeet Singh:
Harmeet Singh was part of the Indian squad that lifted the U-19 World Cup in 2012 under Unmukt Chand's leadership. Born in Mumbai on September 7, 1992, Harmeet represented Tripura at domestic level. With no opportunities on the senior level, Harmeet quit Indian cricket in 2020 and move to USA the following year. However, Harmeet continued his cricketing career after making his debut for USA earlier this year, in a T20I match against Canada.
Milind Kumar
Milind Kumar was born in Delhi and played Ranji Trophy cricket for the state. However, he has also represented the likes of Sikkim and Tripura. In the 2018-19 season, Milind scored 1331 runs for Sikkim and finished of the season as their top run-getter. Moreover, he has also been around the IPL circuit, representing the squads of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in 2014 and 2019, respectively, but failed to play a single IPL match.
He hung up his boots in 2021 and moved to USA. However, his love for cricket made him pursue playing the beautiful game as he represented Texas Super Kings in MLC in 2023. Milind played for USA in a T20I game against Canada in April 2024.