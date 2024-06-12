India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?

Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Group AMatch? What is the weather forecast of New York today? Indian fans are quite eager to know the answers to these questions ahead of their team's final game in New York. ( Streaming | Full Coverage)
India led by Rohit Sharma and the United States led by Monank Patel, both started their campaign with victoris and have been maintainig a two-match winning streak. Regrettably, one of them will see this streak come to an end as they go head to head for the first time in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.
India first defeated Ireland by 8 wickets and then clinched an 8-run victory against Pakistan. Meanwhile, USA are coming on the back of upsetting Canada by 7 wickets and pakistan by 5 runs in Super Over.
India Vs USA Weather Report
Here is the weather update from New York for the India vs USA Group A match
The India vs USA match will start at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST). The weather condition in New York today is good for the game's perspective, with the sky to be partly sunny and temperature ranging between 25 -27 degrees celcius.
There will be 50% humidity but there is no good chance for rain. However, a thunderstorm could be expected. The wind flowing from northwest makes the weather perfect for cricket.
What If India Vs USA Match Washes Out?
In case the India vs USA match set to take place on June 12, Wednesday in new York washes out in rain, there should not be an issue in removing both the teams from top two positions in group A. With both India and USA will attaining 5 points each, it would mean that the rest of the teams - Pakistan, Canada, and Ireland will be on the risk of facing elimination. Even if Pakistan beat Canada in their upcoming match, they won't be able to finish in top two.