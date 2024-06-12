Cricket

India Vs United States: Aaron Jones Not Intimidated To Play 'Superstars' In T20 World Cup

The two teams are set for a showdown in a Group A match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Wednesday

AP
Aaron Jones has led USA towards two consecutive victories and they'll be next facing Team India on 12 June 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

USA batter Aaron Jones on Tuesday said playing against Indian superstars such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the T20 World Cup will be exciting and not intimidating. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

The two teams are set for a showdown in a Group A match in New York on Wednesday.

Both India and USA have won two games each so far, which adds more flavour to the contest.

Nepal players walk around the field and gesture to fans after their men's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida on Wednesday (June 12). - AP/Lynne Sladky
Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Report, T20 World Cup: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Florida

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It is actually exciting, me growing up as a kid, I always wanted to play against the best players in the world.

I'm definitely going to get the opportunity to do that now and it's exciting for me, I don't want to say intimidating," Jones said in the pre-match press conference.

"I'm excited to play against them and talk to them. Definitely to beat them as well," he added.

Jones said the India-origin players in the US camp, who at some stage in their lives had played cricket with some of the current Indian players, would be excited to link up with their former teammates as well.

"They're pretty excited to be honest. This is the first time USA will be playing against India. So many guys in our team are from India they actually played against and with so many guys back in the past, so they definitely (would) be excited to play against some friends for sure," he said.

Jones also hoped cricket would be able to find much bigger space in the hearts of American sports lover after this World Cup.

Babar Azam looks on after Pakistan's victory on Tuesday - null
Pakistan Vs Canada: Babar Celebrates Much-Needed Win But T20 World Cup Exit Still On Cards

BY Stats Perform

"With cricket being one of the biggest sports in the world, it's only a matter of time before a majority people come on board," he said.

"America is a place where people love sports. Obviously, this World Cup is going to open the eyes of a lot of people and then in a few years, you have cricket in the Olympics — that's a very big thing as well. I think everything is on the rise right now," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand: Schools To Remain Closed Till June 15 Due To Severe Heat
  2. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra CM; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  3. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Holds Road Show In Kerala
  4. Will PM Modi Deliver Special Category Status For Andhra, Asks Cong
  5. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn In As AP CM; Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh And More Take Oath As Ministers | Full List
Entertainment News
  1. All Eyes On Reasi: Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra And Others Condemn Vaishno Devi Terrorist Attack
  2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Guest List: Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Attend The Gala? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Set To Make Her Comeback With 'Sisterhood' - Check Poster Inside
  4. After Darshan, His Close Friend And Actress Pavithra Gowda Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case
  5. Watch: BTS Jin Gets Emotional As Members Reunite To Give Him A Warm Welcome At His Military Discharge Ceremony
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  2. ICC T20 World Cup: Canada Opener Aaron Johnson Praises Level Playing Field Of New York Pitches
  3. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka: T20 World Cup Match Washed Out In Florida, Points Shared - In Pics
  4. England At Euro 2024: Anthony Gordon Says Three Lions Squad Has 'Never Been So Competitive'
  5. Lamine Yamal Puzzled By Xavi's Sacking After Barcelona U-Turn
World News
  1. Polish 'Spider-Man' Arrested While Climbing A 30-Storey Building Without Safety Ropes | VIDEO
  2. Madives President Muizzu Calls His First Visit To India A 'Success'
  3. World Day Against Child Labour 2024 Theme, Significance, History & More
  4. Nitrous Oxide Emissions Grew 40 Pc In Last Four Decades, China Largest Emitter: Study
  5. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra CM; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Oath-Taking: TDP Supremo Sworn-In As Andhra CM; BJP's Majhi Take Oath As Odisha CM Later
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka