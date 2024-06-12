Incessant rain in Lauderhill, Florida put paid to any chances of play in the Nepal vs Sri Lanka match at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday (June 12). The umpires called off the game and the teams got one point each, which was both their first points in the tournament. (As It Happened |Full Coverage)
The weather forecast for the match was not encouraging, and included a flash flood warning. Sure enough, it kept bucketing down at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground and though the rain lightened later, it was too little, too late by then.
A minimum of five overs needed to be played by each team for the match to be deemed complete, but with no chance of that happening, the match was abandoned well before the cut-off time (10:48pm local and 8:18am IST).
Nepal will next take on South Africa and Bangladesh, and need to win both matches to have any chance of qualification for Super 8s. As for Sri Lanka, though they are virtually knocked out, Wanindu Hasaranga's team is mathematically still in contention and will next face Netherlands and hope Bangladesh lose to both Nepal and Netherlands, in order to stand a chance to qualify.
Meanwhile, the result meant that South Africa became the first team to officially qualify for the Super 8s.