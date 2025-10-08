India Vs South Africa Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Check Out IND-W Vs SA-W H2H Record, Key Stats

India take on South Africa in match 10 of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI WC. Check out the H2H record, top run-scorers, wicket-takers and match prediction for the tenth game of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

Outlook Sports Desk
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup cricket match: IND-W vs PAK-W
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match: PAK-W vs IND-W Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IND-W take on SA-W in match 10 of the ICC Women's ODI WC

  • India women are unbeaten so far in the tournament

  • SA-W lost their first game by 10 wickets

India come up against the force of South Africa in match 10 of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

IND-W have begun the tournament with successive victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan whereas SA-W lost their opening game to ENG-W but came back strongly in their second match against New Zealand.

India women defeated Pakistan women by 88 runs in Colombo but the worrying factor for the hosts were the form of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.

As for the Proteas Women, they were completely outplayed in their first match against England but defeated the White Ferns to get back into the competition.

India vs South Africa, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Head-To-Head Record

India Women and South Africa Women head-to-head record favours the Indian team. The two sides have met 33 times, with India winning 20 of those encounters. South Africa has managed to win 12, while one match ended without a result.

India vs South Africa, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Key Stats

Top Batter (Runs Scored) — Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Tazmin Brits (South Africa)

Top Bowler (Wickets Taken) — Sneh Rana (India), Nonkululeko Mlaba (South Africa)

India vs South Africa, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Match Prediction

As per Google, India women have 74% chance of winning this contest to South Africa women's 26%.

India Women's Cricket Team Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Pratika Rawal, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

South Africa Women's Cricket Team Squad:

Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

Reserve Players: Miane Smit

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
