India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: IND-W Aim To Continue Winning Streak Against SA-W

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: The World Cup continues to intensify as IND-W take on SA-W in Visakhapatnam, with both teams eyeing vital group-stage points and the momentum to push ahead in the tournament. stay tuned for all live updates

India vs South Africa Live Score, Todays Womens ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 Match live Updates:
India vs South Africa Live Score, Today's Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 Match live Updates: IND-W take on SA-W at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam today. X/BCCIWomen
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash between India Women and South Africa Women at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Set for a 3:00 PM IST start, this tenth fixture of the tournament promises an exciting contest as India aim to extend their winning run after dominant victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, boosted by resilient lower-order batting and clinical bowling. South Africa, meanwhile, look to build on their strong comeback win against New Zealand following a tough opening loss to England. Both sides will be eager to seize momentum and valuable points in the group stage. Stay tuned for all live updates.
LIVE UPDATES

IND-W Vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Pratika Rawal, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

IND-W Vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025:

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash between India Women and South Africa Women at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Stay tuned for all live updates.

