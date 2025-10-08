India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check out the pitch and weather conditions expected to prevail at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium for match 10 of the ongoing 50-over Women's World Cup

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa, ICC Womens World Cup: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast
India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report Photo: X | BCCI Women
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India have four points from two games in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

  • South Africa have won match out of two matches they have played in the tournament

  • ACA-VDCA pitch expected to make run-scoring difficult

India and South Africa are set to face off in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 9. India, playing on home soil, enter the contest riding high after two strong wins in the tournament.

South Africa, meanwhile, have bounced back strongly after a shaky start to their campaign. Following a disappointing loss to England, the Proteas regrouped to defeat New Zealand convincingly, thanks to Tazmin Brits’ match-winning century. Their spin duo of Nonkululeko Mlaba and Chloe Tryon has also found rhythm, adding depth to their attack.

Historically, India hold the upper hand in this rivalry, winning 15 of their 24 encounters against South Africa. While the Proteas have won only 9 matches in the rivalry.

India Women Vs South Africa Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Weather Forecast

A red alert has been issued for heavy rainfall, with temperatures hovering around 32°C. If the predicted showers hit, there’s a strong chance the match could face interruptions.

India Women Vs South Africa Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Pitch Report

The Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam usually offers a batter-friendly surface, though spinners often come into play as the match advances. With an average first-innings score of 230, teams winning the toss often prefer to bowl first to take advantage of early conditions.

Related Content
Related Content

Check IND-W vs SA-W live streaming.

Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Squads

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: PAK-W Hopes Sink Further, Lose 8 Wickets

  2. Rohit Sharma Unplugged: Here's What India Superstar Said After Captaincy Transition

  3. India Vs South Africa Preview, ICC Women's World Cup: Hosts Eye Improved Showing From Top-Order Batters

  4. Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 5th T20I: NEP-W Beat MAS-W By Five Wickets, Clinch Series 3-2

  5. Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Holds Nerve As ENG-W Beat BAN-W By 4 Wickets

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  4. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab Weather: Final Phase of Western Disturbance Brings Relief

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast: Rain Eases with Clear Skies Expected by Midweek

  3. Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh: Early Winter Arrives with Season's First Snow

  4. Saffon Sisters: Sevika Samiti And The Women Of RSS 

  5. The Missing Representation: Why Bihar’s Muslims Feel Betrayed by Secular Parties

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Madharaasi Review | Bonnie & Clyde In Madras

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  2. Two Years On, The Unanswered Question: Was October 7 Worth It for Hamas? 

  3. UNICEF Reports Gaza Infants Sharing Oxygen Masks As Israel Blocks Equipment

  4. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  5. Kerala Woman Sends Aid To Gaza

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Clear Skies Return After Heavy Rain Brings Winter-Like Chill

  2. Daily Horoscope For October 8, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Virgo, Scorpio, And Sagittarius

  3. Saffon Sisters: Sevika Samiti And The Women Of RSS 

  4. To Understand And Be Understood: India Has A Dementia Emergency

  5. UNICEF Reports Gaza Infants Sharing Oxygen Masks As Israel Blocks Equipment

  6. Moroccan Youth Demand End to Corruption And Better Healthcare

  7. ED Raids 17 Locations In Kerala And Tamil Nadu In Luxury Car Smuggling Probe

  8. Uttarakhand Weather: Post-Western Disturbance Clearing Brings Pleasant October Conditions