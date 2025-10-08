India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

India have four points from two games in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup
South Africa have won match out of two matches they have played in the tournament
ACA-VDCA pitch expected to make run-scoring difficult
India and South Africa are set to face off in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 9. India, playing on home soil, enter the contest riding high after two strong wins in the tournament.
South Africa, meanwhile, have bounced back strongly after a shaky start to their campaign. Following a disappointing loss to England, the Proteas regrouped to defeat New Zealand convincingly, thanks to Tazmin Brits’ match-winning century. Their spin duo of Nonkululeko Mlaba and Chloe Tryon has also found rhythm, adding depth to their attack.
Historically, India hold the upper hand in this rivalry, winning 15 of their 24 encounters against South Africa. While the Proteas have won only 9 matches in the rivalry.
India Women Vs South Africa Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Weather Forecast
A red alert has been issued for heavy rainfall, with temperatures hovering around 32°C. If the predicted showers hit, there’s a strong chance the match could face interruptions.
India Women Vs South Africa Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Pitch Report
The Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam usually offers a batter-friendly surface, though spinners often come into play as the match advances. With an average first-innings score of 230, teams winning the toss often prefer to bowl first to take advantage of early conditions.
Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Squads
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen
India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav