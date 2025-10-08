India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs SA-W Match

India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Here are the live streaming details, preview for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between India and South Africa on Monday, 9 October in Visakhapatnam

Outlook Sports Desk
  • IND-W vs SA-W fixture takes place in Visakhapatnam

  • IND-W come into this game on the back of successive victories

  • SA-W defeated NZ-W in their last ODI WC game

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, take on Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa in the Women In Blue's third encounter at the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 9. The match will take at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

IND-W come into this fixture on the back of successive victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, as their morale will be high going into this game. However, lack of runs from the top-order will concern India women.

South Africa women will look to carry their momentum from the New Zealand game into this fixture and stun the hosts on their own backyard.

India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Streaming

When to watch India vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The India vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played on Thursday, 9 October at 3:00 pm IST at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Where to watch India vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the action through live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, ensuring easy access to all the game’s key moments.

India vs South Africa, Women’s World Cup 2025 Match Squads

Team India’s Squad for Women’s World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

South Africa’s Squad for Women’s World Cup 2025: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune

