India's Smriti Mandhana hits a boundary during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana celebrates the wicket of India's Smriti Mandhana during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
India's Pratika Rawal plays a shot as Pakistan's Sidra Nawaz watches during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal attempts to fields the ball during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
India's Harleen Deol plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
India's Pratika Rawal looks on after being bowled out during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.