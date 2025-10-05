Cricket

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Live Action In Pictures: See Best Photos From Colombo

On expected lines, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur did not shake hands with her Pakistan counterpart Fatima Sana during the toss for the Women's World Cup fixture, maintaining the trend set by the men's team in Asia Cup. India, who enjoy an 11-0 record over Pakistan in the ODI format, made a forced change to their playing eleven with Renuka Singh replacing an injured Amanjot Kaur.