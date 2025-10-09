India Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

India is set to face South Africa in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 9 2025. Photo: X/BCCIWomen

India is set to face South Africa in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 9 2025. Photo: X/BCCIWomen