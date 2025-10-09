India Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

India is set to face South Africa in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 9 2025.
India has started the tournament strongly with wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan. South Africa, on the other hand, bounced back from a loss to England by defeating New Zealand in their second match.
The hosts, India, might be worried about the recent form of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, whereas South Africa looks to build on their momentum after their win against New Zealand.
This fixture stands as one of India’s most important and defining contests of the group stage, with South Africa posing a genuine challenge to India’s dream of lifting the coveted trophy. A win today would solidify India’s position among the frontrunners before they face heavyweights Australia on October 12 at the same venue and England on October 19 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Toss Update
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bowl first.
India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Playing XIs
India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Score
India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Squads
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen
India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav