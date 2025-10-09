Richa Ghosh Achieves Batting Milestone With Near-Century Against South Africa

Richa Ghosh scored 94 off 77 balls against South Africa
India's wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh slammed 94 off 77 balls against South Africa to swing the momentum in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 group stage match in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (October 9).
In the process, the 22-year-old became the third fastest batter in Women's ODIs to reach 1000 runs in terms of balls faced, achieving the milestone in 1010 deliveries.
Only Australia's Ash Gardner (917) and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt (943) have done it quicker, while two other Aussie greats, Meg Lanning (1011) and Alyssa Healy (1022), make the top five.
The India vs South Africa match itself saw the hosts stumble to 102/6 after a promising start (55/1), with South Africa's left-arm spin duo of Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/46) and Chloe Tryon (3/32) ruling the middle overs.
Ghosh then rebuilt the innings with Sneh Rana (33 off 24), and the pair added 88 runs for the eighth wicket -- joint third-highest stand for the eighth wicket or below in Women's ODIs.
Tryon eventually dismissed Ghosh with a full toss that narrowly avoided being called a no-ball, denying the Indian batter a century.
This was India's third consecutive recovery from a mid-innings collapse in the tournament, following similar turnarounds against Sri Lanka in Guwahati and Pakistan in Colombo. India went on to win both matches by 59 and 88 runs, respectively.
In Vizag, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. are defending 251 against the Proteas, who had chased down New Zealand's 231 in 40.5 overs for a six-wicket win in the previous outing.