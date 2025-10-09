India Vs South Africa: Richa Ghosh Heartbreak In Milestone-Laden ICC World Cup 2025 Knock - Stats Check

Richa Ghosh nearly scored a century, leading India to a record total against South Africa in the Women's World Cup 2025 in Visakhapatnam

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Richa Ghosh Stats India Vs South Africa ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Visakhapatnam
India's Richa Ghosh celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Richa Ghosh scored 94, falling short of a century

  • Partnership with Sneh Rana set new eighth-wicket record

  • India recover from 100/5 to 251 all out against South Africa

India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh fell heartbreakingly short of a maiden World Cup century, dismissed for 94 off 77 balls after mistiming a high full toss to long-on, against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (October 9).

In a match where India were reeling at 100/5 in the 25th over, her counterattack lit up Visakhapatnam and helped India to a competitive total of 251 all out in their third ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match.

The 22-year-old's partnership with Sneh Rana, worth 88 runs off 53 balls for the eighth wicket, not only revived the Indian innings but also set a new India record -- highest stand for the eighth wicket or below in Women's ODIs.

Ghosh's milestone-laden knock also saw her become the fastest Indian woman to reach 1000 ODI runs -- achieved in just 1010 balls. This is the third quickest in the format's history, after Aussie Ash Gardner (917 balls), and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt (943).

Her 94 is now the highest score ever recorded by a batter at No.8 or lower in Women's ODIs, surpassing Protea Chloe Tryon's 74 against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Related Content
Related Content

India's recovery after the sixth wicket was historic too, marking the most runs scored in a Women's World Cup innings post the fall of the sixth wicket.

Yet, the match also exposed Indian betters' tactical vulnerability against left-arm spin. In this tournament, India have scored 257 runs off 348 balls against left-arm spinners and lost 12 wickets, according to Cricbuzz. This is a worrying trend with Australia and England matches looming.

India will face Australia on October 12 in Visakhapatnam, followed by England on October 19 in Indore, New Zealand on October 23, and Bangladesh on October 26, both in Navi Mumbai. India have defeated Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their previous outings.

South Africa, meanwhile, take on Bangladesh on October 13 in Visakhapatnam, Sri Lanka on October 17 in Colombo, Pakistan on October 21 in Colombo, and Australia on October 25 in Indore. They lost England but bounced back to beat New Zealand.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh's 94 Gets IND-W To Fighting Total

  2. Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On India Vs Australia Selection Snub, Shares Fitness Update - Watch

  3. India ODI Squad To Leave For Australia In Two Batches From Delhi On This Date

  4. Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Start Event With Convincing 58-Run Victory

  5. Rohit Sharma Unplugged: Here's What India Superstar Said After Captaincy Transition

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  4. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shia-Sunni Divide A Key Issue In November J&K By-Poll Election

  2. Thousands Of Tea Tribe Workers Protest In Assam Demanding ST Status And Wage Hike

  3. Why Dowry Deaths Still Plague India: Harsh Laws, Hollow Justice

  4. Self, Sarna And Sangh: How RSS Has Built Networks In Jharkhand’s Tribal Belt

  5. Kashmir Witnesses Spike In Wild Animal Attacks During Harvesting Season

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Punjabi Actor-Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35, Days After Road Accident

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  2. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

  5. Starmer In India To Promote Trade; No Relaxing Of UK Visa Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  2. Nepal Vs Vietnam Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Gorkhalis Suffer Defeat Against Golden Star Warriors

  3. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

  4. The Taj Story Teaser: 'Temple Or Tomb'? Paresh Rawal Starrer Is Set To Unlock Taj Mahal's Biggest Mystery

  5. India Vs Singapore Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: IND Rescue Point After Going Man Down Against SGP

  6. Dissident Filmmaker Nadav Lapid Speaks The Unspeakable On Israel

  7. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Action In Pictures From Visakhapatnam

  8. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh's 94 Gets IND-W To Fighting Total