Richa Ghosh scored 94, falling short of a century
Partnership with Sneh Rana set new eighth-wicket record
India recover from 100/5 to 251 all out against South Africa
India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh fell heartbreakingly short of a maiden World Cup century, dismissed for 94 off 77 balls after mistiming a high full toss to long-on, against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (October 9).
In a match where India were reeling at 100/5 in the 25th over, her counterattack lit up Visakhapatnam and helped India to a competitive total of 251 all out in their third ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match.
The 22-year-old's partnership with Sneh Rana, worth 88 runs off 53 balls for the eighth wicket, not only revived the Indian innings but also set a new India record -- highest stand for the eighth wicket or below in Women's ODIs.
Ghosh's milestone-laden knock also saw her become the fastest Indian woman to reach 1000 ODI runs -- achieved in just 1010 balls. This is the third quickest in the format's history, after Aussie Ash Gardner (917 balls), and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt (943).
Her 94 is now the highest score ever recorded by a batter at No.8 or lower in Women's ODIs, surpassing Protea Chloe Tryon's 74 against Sri Lanka earlier this year.
India's recovery after the sixth wicket was historic too, marking the most runs scored in a Women's World Cup innings post the fall of the sixth wicket.
Yet, the match also exposed Indian betters' tactical vulnerability against left-arm spin. In this tournament, India have scored 257 runs off 348 balls against left-arm spinners and lost 12 wickets, according to Cricbuzz. This is a worrying trend with Australia and England matches looming.
India will face Australia on October 12 in Visakhapatnam, followed by England on October 19 in Indore, New Zealand on October 23, and Bangladesh on October 26, both in Navi Mumbai. India have defeated Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their previous outings.
South Africa, meanwhile, take on Bangladesh on October 13 in Visakhapatnam, Sri Lanka on October 17 in Colombo, Pakistan on October 21 in Colombo, and Australia on October 25 in Indore. They lost England but bounced back to beat New Zealand.