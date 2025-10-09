Left-Arm Spin Haunts India At ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - South Africa Expose Flaw Ahead Of Australia, England Clashes

India's batting vulnerability highlighted against South Africa
Left-arm spinners dominate, with Nonkululeko Mlaba taking key wickets
Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol fall victim to Proteas' spin attack
Next matches against elite spinners from Australia and England
As India push for a third successive win in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, the batters find themselves grappling with a tactical vulnerability that could shape the rest of their campaign.
Asked to set a target by the South Africa captain, Laura Wolvaardt, after a delayed start to their third group match due to a wet outfield, India were struggling at 130/6 in 35 overs.
And the story so far has been all about the Proteas bowlers, especially the spinners.
Nonkululeko Mlaba rattled India with her second delivery, in the 11th over: the wicket of Smriti Mandhana, holed out at long-on while going for a lofted shot.
The 25-year-old slow left-arm orthodox bowler then removed Harleen Deol in the 17th over, to leave India struggling at 83/2. Beaten by the flight, and the ball crashing into the wickets.
Deol's dismissal marked the ninth time an Indian batter has fallen to left-arm spin in this tournament.
Chloe Tryon, another left-arm spinner, compounded the matters for India. The 31-year-old, primarily known for her batting, got the wickets of Jemimah Rodrigues, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and Amanjot Kaur.
This trend is especially alarming given India's next two fixtures: Australia and England. Both sides have elite left-arm spinners -- Sophie Molineux and Sophie Ecclestone.