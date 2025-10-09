Left-Arm Spin Haunts India At ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - South Africa Expose Flaw Ahead Of Australia, England Clashes

India struggled against left-arm spin in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as Proteas' bowlers dominate, posing challenges ahead against Australia and England

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India At ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Vulnerability Against Left-Arm Spin
South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Harleen Deol, front, during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India's batting vulnerability highlighted against South Africa

  • Left-arm spinners dominate, with Nonkululeko Mlaba taking key wickets

  • Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol fall victim to Proteas' spin attack

  • Next matches against elite spinners from Australia and England

As India push for a third successive win in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, the batters find themselves grappling with a tactical vulnerability that could shape the rest of their campaign.

Asked to set a target by the South Africa captain, Laura Wolvaardt, after a delayed start to their third group match due to a wet outfield, India were struggling at 130/6 in 35 overs.

And the story so far has been all about the Proteas bowlers, especially the spinners.

Nonkululeko Mlaba rattled India with her second delivery, in the 11th over: the wicket of Smriti Mandhana, holed out at long-on while going for a lofted shot.

The 25-year-old slow left-arm orthodox bowler then removed Harleen Deol in the 17th over, to leave India struggling at 83/2. Beaten by the flight, and the ball crashing into the wickets.

Deol's dismissal marked the ninth time an Indian batter has fallen to left-arm spin in this tournament.

Chloe Tryon, another left-arm spinner, compounded the matters for India. The 31-year-old, primarily known for her batting, got the wickets of Jemimah Rodrigues, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and Amanjot Kaur.

Related Content
Related Content

This trend is especially alarming given India's next two fixtures: Australia and England. Both sides have elite left-arm spinners -- Sophie Molineux and Sophie Ecclestone.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: SA-W Begin Chase, Gaud Strikes With Stellar Catch

  2. Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On India Vs Australia Selection Snub, Shares Fitness Update - Watch

  3. India ODI Squad To Leave For Australia In Two Batches From Delhi On This Date

  4. Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Start Event With Convincing 58-Run Victory

  5. Rohit Sharma Unplugged: Here's What India Superstar Said After Captaincy Transition

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  4. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shia-Sunni Divide A Key Issue In November J&K By-Poll Election

  2. Thousands Of Tea Tribe Workers Protest In Assam Demanding ST Status And Wage Hike

  3. Self, Sarna And Sangh: How RSS Has Built Networks In Jharkhand’s Tribal Belt

  4. Why Dowry Deaths Still Plague India: Harsh Laws, Hollow Justice

  5. Starmer In India To Promote Trade; No Relaxing Of UK Visa Rules

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Punjabi Actor-Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35, Days After Road Accident

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  2. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  3. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  4. Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

  5. Starmer In India To Promote Trade; No Relaxing Of UK Visa Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  2. Nepal Vs Vietnam Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Gorkhalis Suffer Defeat Against Golden Star Warriors

  3. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

  4. The Taj Story Teaser: 'Temple Or Tomb'? Paresh Rawal Starrer Is Set To Unlock Taj Mahal's Biggest Mystery

  5. India Vs Singapore Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: IND Rescue Point After Going Man Down Against SGP

  6. Dissident Filmmaker Nadav Lapid Speaks The Unspeakable On Israel

  7. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Action In Pictures From Visakhapatnam

  8. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: SA-W Begin Chase, Gaud Strikes With Stellar Catch