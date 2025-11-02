Rohit Sharma’s Presence Lights Up ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final As India Battle South Africa

Rohit Sharma was spotted cheering for the women’s team during the 2025 World Cup final in Navi Mumbai, showing full support after their T20I win against Australia. Indian cricket team also show support from Australia

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rohit Sharma’s Presence Lights Up ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final As India Battle South Africa
Rohit Sharma’s Presence Lights Up ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final As India Battle South Africa Photo: X/ CricCrazyJohns
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma attends Women’s World Cup final in Navi Mumbai

  • Team India and coach Gautam Gambhir spotted watching the match from Hobart

  • India are batting first in the final after losing the toss

India are clashing against South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on November 2, Sunday. The host nation, chasing their first-ever ODI world title, are battling the debutant finalists in front of a packed home crowd.

A packed crowd in Navi Mumbai have come up to show their support for the Indian women's cricket team. However, there's one personality whose presence in the stands have become a hot topic. Former India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted in the stands, cheering for the Indian women's team.

Indian Cricket Team Also Support Their Counterparts

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team, who are currently on a tour of Australia were also spotted watch the India vs South Africa final. An image has gone viral where the some of the players from the team along with the head coach Gautam Gambhir can be seen watchin the match on a small screen.

The Men in Blue were also in action today for the third T20I match against Australia in Hobart. They defeated the Kangaroos by 5 wickets and leveled the series 1-1. Arshdeep Singh was named Player of the Match for his terrific bowling spell.

Related Content
Related Content

India Vs South Africa Women's World Cup Final

India women are asked to bat first after South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt won the toss. However, the move didn’t go as planned for the Proteas, as Shafali and Smriti launched a blistering attack right from the start, giving India a flying start. While Smriti fell after scoring 45, Shafali kept the momentum going with her aggressive stroke play.

However, as she was nearing her maiden ODI century, Ayabonga Khaka sent her back to the pavilion on 87 runs in the 28th over. Just after a gap of one over, last match's star Jemimah Rodrigues was also dismissed on 24 runs by Khaka. At the time of writing, India are at 245/5 in 45.1 overs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup Final: Richa-Deepti Aim Fiery Finish|IND-W 268/5 (46)

  2. India Vs South Africa Final: Mandhana Goes Past Mithali To Score Most Runs In Single Women's World Cup Edition

  3. Kane Williamson Announces Retirement From T20I: See Stats, Records For New Zealand

  4. India Vs Australia Match Report, 3rd T20I: IND Beat AUS By 5 Wickets, Level Series 1-1

  5. India A Vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test: Rishabh Pant, Lower-Order Take Hosts To Fighting Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's Rising Unemployment Rate: Is It Economics Or Governance At Fault?

  2. Leaders Express Grief After 9 Killed in Stampede at Andhra Pradesh’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple

  3. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  4. Elections 2025: NDA Promises Growth, INDIA Vows Welfare— Which Is The Winning Blueprint For Bihar?

  5. Teaching Is About Mutual Discovery And A Continuous Self-Renewal: Retirement Diary

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

  3. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  4. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

  5. US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Roll Back H-1B Visa Fee, Warn Move Could Strain India Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start