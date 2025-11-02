Rohit Sharma’s Presence Lights Up ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final As India Battle South Africa

Rohit Sharma attends Women’s World Cup final in Navi Mumbai
Team India and coach Gautam Gambhir spotted watching the match from Hobart
India are batting first in the final after losing the toss
India are clashing against South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on November 2, Sunday. The host nation, chasing their first-ever ODI world title, are battling the debutant finalists in front of a packed home crowd.
A packed crowd in Navi Mumbai have come up to show their support for the Indian women's cricket team. However, there's one personality whose presence in the stands have become a hot topic. Former India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted in the stands, cheering for the Indian women's team.
Indian Cricket Team Also Support Their Counterparts
Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team, who are currently on a tour of Australia were also spotted watch the India vs South Africa final. An image has gone viral where the some of the players from the team along with the head coach Gautam Gambhir can be seen watchin the match on a small screen.
The Men in Blue were also in action today for the third T20I match against Australia in Hobart. They defeated the Kangaroos by 5 wickets and leveled the series 1-1. Arshdeep Singh was named Player of the Match for his terrific bowling spell.
India Vs South Africa Women's World Cup Final
India women are asked to bat first after South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt won the toss. However, the move didn’t go as planned for the Proteas, as Shafali and Smriti launched a blistering attack right from the start, giving India a flying start. While Smriti fell after scoring 45, Shafali kept the momentum going with her aggressive stroke play.
However, as she was nearing her maiden ODI century, Ayabonga Khaka sent her back to the pavilion on 87 runs in the 28th over. Just after a gap of one over, last match's star Jemimah Rodrigues was also dismissed on 24 runs by Khaka. At the time of writing, India are at 245/5 in 45.1 overs.