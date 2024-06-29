Anticipation is ripe for the mouth-watering final clash between India and South Africa at ICC T20 World Cup 2024, in Barbados on Saturday (June 29). The two teams have had contrasting routes to the summit meeting, but both enter the match undefeated in the tournament. (Live Weather Updates | Streaming | Prediction)
South Africa had to battle their way past most opponents in the group and Super Eight stages before humbling Afghanistan in the semis. India, on the other hand sailed through most encounters, barring the thrilling low-scoring scrap against arch-rivals Pakistan.
Ahead of the titanic face-off, prominent current and former players are having their say about the match-up. England captain Jos Buttler believes the top two sides are in the title round.
"I think the two top sides are in the final and it is going to be a game of small margins and it's going to be a great game. Two really good teams," Buttler said after his team's semi-final defeat to India in Georgetown on Thursday.
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly is bullish about India's chances, refusing to entertain the possibilities of a back-to-back India defeat at an ICC event final after the 2023 ODI World Cup heart-break. Ganguly backs Rohit Sharma to deliver the goods as a leader.
"I'm very happy for Rohit Sharma. Life comes full circle. Six months ago he was not even the captain of Mumbai Indians and the same man is now leading India to a World Cup final, unbeaten," Ganguly said.
"I don't think he (Rohit Sharma) can lose two World Cup finals in seven (six) months. He will probably jump into the Barbados ocean if he loses two finals under his captaincy in seven months. He has led from the front, batted brilliantly, and I hope it continues tomorrow. Hope India finishes on the right side, and they should play with freedom," he added.
Meanwhile, in his characteristic self-effacing manner, Rahul Dravid has downplayed the calls for the Indian team to win the Cup for him, as the final will be Dravid's last game as India head coach.
"You know, I don't really believe in this 'Do it for somebody'. I love that quote about somebody asking somebody else, 'Why do you want to climb Mount Everest?' and he says 'I want to climb Mount Everest because it's there'. I want to win this World Cup because it's there. It's not for anyone, it's not for anybody, it's just there to win," Dravid said on the #DoItForDravid campaign.
Elsewhere, in the South African camp, their skipper Aiden Markram feels that all the close wins they've garnered will hold the Proteas in good stead in the final.
"It's a game of cricket. Someone has to win, and someone has to lose ultimately. That's the name of the game. You take it in your stride. You do get belief, though, from winning close games and potentially winning games that you thought you weren't going to win. It does a lot for your changing room and the vibe in the changing room," Markram said.