India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch

India and Pakistan’s Under-19 teams are set for a high-stakes showdown in the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six clash at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday, February 1.
With England already through to the semi-finals, this match has taken on almost knockout proportions as the winner will secure the second and final semi-final spot from Super Six Group 2.
India sit second in the group with six points and a strong net run rate, having won all their matches so far, while Pakistan are third with four points and in need of a big win to overturn India’s advantage.
The qualification scenarios add strategic intrigue to this classic rivalry. For India, a win against Pakistan guarantees a place in the last four, but even a narrow defeat, as long as they protect their net run rate, might be enough to stay ahead.
Pakistan’s path is more complicated: they not only need to beat India but must do so by a substantial margin to leapfrog India in the standings on net run rate. This sets the stage for a compelling contest with both pride and semi-final qualification on the line.
India U19 vs Pakistan U19, World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
The IND U19 vs ZIM U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
India U19 vs Pakistan U19, World Cup 2026: Squads
India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh
Pakistan U19: Hamza Zahoor(w), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Farhan Yousaf(c), Ahmed Hussain, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan, Niqab Shafiq