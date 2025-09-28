IND Vs PAK Final, Asia Cup 2025: Haris Rauf Vs Hardik Pandya Vs Kuldeep Yadav - Bowling Records At Stake

Haris Rauf has 17 wickets in 10 matches, while Wanindu Hasaranga has 17 in 12
Hardik Pandya enters Asia Cup T20 final with 15 wickets from 14 games
Kuldeep Yadav next Indian in fray with 13 scalps from just six outings
As India take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final tonight, the focus is also on statistical subplots — the numbers that enrich this storied rivalry.
It's a fixture where every player is primed to give his all, and each of them knows that legacy is built not only through wins but through consistent excellence over time. Individual milestones are at stake, and some of them are on the cusp of rewriting tournament history.
While India's Abhishek Sharma is the only batter among the top 10 run-scorers in T20 Asia Cup history to feature in tonight’s final in Dubai, the bowling chart tells a different story — three in the top 10 are taking the field with a chance to become the tournament's most successful bowler ever.
A Three-Way Battle For T20 Asia Cup Bowling Supremacy
Pakistan's Haris Rauf has 17 wickets in 10 matches, a tally that places him joint top with Wanindu Hasaranga (17 in 12) of Sri Lanka. If the 31-year-old picks up even a single wicket tonight, he will become the most successful bowler, outright. In this edition alone, he has taken nine wickets.
But tonight, the Pakistani speedster finds himself in a head-to-head tussle for the top spot with two Indian bowlers vying for the same honour.
Hardik Pandya, also 31, has a chance to leapfrog both Rauf and Hasaranga. The Indian all-rounder will enter the final with 15 wickets from 14 matches. A match-winner with bat and ball, Paandya has taken four wickets in the Asia Cup 2025.
The second Indian in the fray is Kuldeep Yadav. With 13 wickets in just six matches this edition, the 30-year-old has already broken the record for most wickets in a single Asia Cup T20 tournament, surpassing Amjad Javed of the UAE, who took 12 in 2016.
Considering his current form, the wrist-spinner emerged as the real challenger to claim the record. He started with a 4/7 against the UAE, and also claimed a three-wicket haul in the group match against Pakistan.
The Asia Cup 2025 final will see modern-day great Jasprit Bumrah in action. The Indian fast bowler was rested for the inconsequential match against Sri Lanka and would be raring to go following a relatively quiet tournament. He has 11 wickets, including from this edition, in 10 matches.