Cricket

Champions Trophy: India Could Play Matches In UAE As PCB Now Willing To Adjust - Report

Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly asked ICC to push BCCI to confirm if it will send the Indian team to Pakistan for the February-March event next year

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
India vs Pakistan 2023 ODI World Cup, AP file photo
The last tournament that Pakistan hosted was the Asia Cup in 2023, but India played their matches in Sri Lanka. Photo: File/AP
info_icon

In what appears to be a shift from its original stance, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly expressed willingness to make "adjustments" in the schedule of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Matches involving India could be held in the United Arab Emirates, thus adopting the 'hybrid model' that is being talked about. (More Cricket News)

“The PCB feels that even if Indian government does not clear the tour to Pakistan slight adjustments can be made to the schedule, as in all probability India would play its matches in Dubai or Sharjah,” a PTI report quoted a source in the PCB as saying.

The Indian government is unlikely to allow the national cricket team to travel to Pakistan in the current socio-political environment due to security concerns. The last tournament that Pakistan hosted was the Asia Cup in 2023, which was conducted in the aforementioned hybrid model, with India playing their matches in Sri Lanka as the government refused to permit the players' travel across the border.

Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Champions Trophy Not Possible Without India, Reckon Top England And Wales Cricket Board Officials

BY PTI

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on its part, can't force any national board to go against its government policy and it will be interesting to see as to when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) takes a final call on the matter. By the time the final call is expected to be made, ICC will be chaired by India's Jay Shah.

Meanwhile, the PCB is pushing the ICC to announce the schedule for the tournament by the coming week as some top officials of the global governing body are due to visit Lahore again then.

“The PCB has discussed with the ICC the tentative schedule which it sent some months back, and wants the same schedule announced on 11 November. It has told the ICC that since a back-up plan is already in place with a revised budget, there is no sense in delaying releasing a tentative schedule of matches,” the source added in the report.

The report further states that PCB has asked the ICC to push the BCCI to confirm if it will send its team to Pakistan for the February-March event next year.

“The PCB wants the BCCI to give in writing whether they get permission from their government or not to send their team to Pakistan,” the source said.

File photo of spectators at the India vs Pakistan match, 2023 ODI World Cup clash in Ahmedabad. - null
ICC Champions Trophy: Quick Visas To Indian Fans If They Travel To Pakistan, PCB Assures

BY PTI

As per the tentative schedule proposed by the PCB, the marquee Champions Trophy match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is slated in Lahore on March 1 next year.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on February 19, 2025, with Pakistan facing New Zealand in Karachi. The final will be held on March 9 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

According to the tentative schedule, all of India's matches have been kept in Lahore for security and logistical reasons.

The PCB is spending nearly 13 billion rupees on upgrading its stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi where the CT matches would be held, the report adds.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group D Day 2: Chandigarh Claim First-Innings Lead Against Delhi
  2. ICC Pitch Ratings: Chennai Deemed 'Very Good', Kanpur Outfield 'Unsatisfactory'
  3. Virat Kohli Announces Association With New Management Firm Sporting Beyond
  4. Women's Premier League 2025: Full List Of Players Retained, Released By All Franchises
  5. Champions Trophy: India Could Play Matches In UAE As PCB Now Willing To Adjust - Report
Football News
  1. Kylian Mbappe Omitted From France's UEFA Nations League Squad In Surprising 'One-Off' Call
  2. Kerala Blasters 1-2 Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Alba Andrie Nets Brace As Nawabs Beat Tuskers - Full Time
  3. ISL 2024-25: Alba’s Brace, Controversial Calls Hand Hyderabad FC 2-1 Win Over Kerala Blasters In Kochi
  4. Liverpool Vs Aston Villa, Premier League Preview: Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know
  5. Match Fixing In Indian Football: Meghalaya Association Bars Two Players Banned By Mizoram
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  4. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  5. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Row: SC Refuses To Transfer Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Trial Outside West Bengal
  2. Ban On Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses Overturned By Delhi High Court
  3. Canada Bans Australian Channel Hours After Jaishankar's Presser; 'Looks Strange', India Reacts
  4. Day In Pics: November 07, 2024
  5. BJP Slams Congress Over 'Blank' And 'Red' Copies Of Constitution At Rahul Gandhi Event
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  3. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  4. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  5. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
World News
  1. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  2. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  3. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival