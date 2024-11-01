Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Quick Visas To Indian Fans If They Travel To Pakistan, PCB Assures

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the board was expecting a positive response from Indian fans to visit Pakistan for next year's Champions Trophy

spectators at the India vs Pakistan match, 2023 ODI World Cup clash in Ahmedabad
File photo of spectators at the India vs Pakistan match, 2023 ODI World Cup clash in Ahmedabad.
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the federal interior minister, on Friday assured a brisk visa issuance policy for Indian fans wanting to visit Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy early next year. (More Cricket News)

He made the assurances during a meeting with a group of Sikh pilgrims from the United State.

Naqvi said the PCB was expecting a positive response from Indian fans to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

"We will be keeping a special quota of tickets for Indian fans and we will try to make the visa issuance policy brisk," Naqvi was quoted as saying by a newspaper.

Naqvi said that the PCB would like to see Indian fans visit Pakistan and watch the Indian and Pakistan match in Lahore.

The tournament was last held in 2017 with Pakistan defeating India in the final. - X/ICC
Champions Trophy 2025: PCB 'Mentally Prepared' For Hybrid Model But Wants Final In Lahore

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan is scheduled to host the ICC mega event in February-March 2025 but until now the ICC has still not released the tournament schedule as they wait on confirmation if the Indian government would allow its team to travel to Pakistan for the event.

The BCCI has made it clear it has to follow any policy decision of their government when it comes to visiting Pakistan.

No Indian team has travelled to Pakistan since 2008 Mumbai terror attack. There has been no Test series between the two countries since 2007.

