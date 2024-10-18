Cricket

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB 'Mentally Prepared' For Hybrid Model But Wants Final In Lahore

Reports have suggested that India could play its matches in Dubai and if the Men In Blue qualify for the final then the summit clash could also take place in the UAE. However, PCB does not want that

Pakistan champions trophy 2025
The tournament was last held in 2017 with Pakistan defeating India in the final. Photo: X/ICC
info_icon

Even though Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is "mentally prepared" for India's refusal to travel to the country for the upcoming Champions Trophy, it is adamant on hosting the final of the tournament in Lahore. (More Cricket News)

A PTI report on Friday cited a source from the PCB saying that the board does not want to move the final out of the country even if India qualifies for it.

Reports have suggested that India could play its matches in Dubai and if the Men In Blue qualify for the final then the summit clash could also take place in the UAE. However, PCB does not want that.

"The PCB's first choice and priority is to host entire Champions Trophy in Pakistan and they are counting on this but internally the Board is also mentally prepared to hear about the Indian government not allowing its team to play in Pakistan and India’s matches being held in UAE," a PCB source told PTI.

"But the PCB has decided even in the event of India not playing in Pakistan they want the final to be held in Lahore. Even if India qualifies for the final the PCB wants the ICC to hold the match at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore," the source said.

The matter will be debated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) when its board members meet in Dubai from October 18 to 21.

Indian Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is currently in Pakistan for the Shanghai Corporation Organisation meeting. Reports have suggested that the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also a government minister, has also joined the talks.

A Cricbuzz report stated that in the wake of Jaishankar's visit, PCB has written to the BCCI offering assistance in case the team would want to return to Chandigarh or New Delhi after playing a match. All three of India's group games are to be hosted in Lahore as per the draft schedule.

India last toured Pakistan in early 2006 and it is unlikely that their stance will change for the Champions Trophy.

Champions Trophy 2025 is to be held from February 19 to March 9 in three Pakistani cities: Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi. The tournament was last held in 2017 with Pakistan defeating India in the final.

