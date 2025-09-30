Asia Cup 2025: 'I Am Ashamed' - WC-winning Cricketer Syed Kirmani Criticises Politics Mixing With Sport

Kirmani was not pleased with the provocative gestures that took place between the cricketers on-field during the India vs Pakistan games, that saw the Men In Blue walk away with the title

Outlook Sports Desk
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Controversy: When Politics Took Centrestage - A Timeline
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Pakistan's skipper Salman Agha wait for the coin toss of the Asia Cup final. Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to lift the Asia Cup 2025

  • Syed Kirmani lashed out at the politics mixing up with cricket

  • IND team did not lift the Asian Cup crown at the trophy presentation

World Cup-winning former India wicketkeeper-batter Syed Kirmani has criticized the lack of sporting spirit in cricket, stating he was ashamed to hear his friends speak about sport being mixed with politics in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025.

Kirmani was not pleased with the provocative gestures that took place between the cricketers on-field during the India vs Pakistan games, that saw the Men In Blue walk away with the title.

The Asia Cup 2025 was a controversy-laden one that saw off-field drama take the headlines than the cricket on field. Team India won their ninth Asian Cup title, second T20I title whereas the likes of Pakistan and Sri Lanka failed to live up to the expectations.

However, Pakistani players' on-field gestures did not go down well with some of the Indian cricketers. Suryakumar Yadav-led side did not retaliate while also maintained their stance of not shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts in any of the three matches.

"The way cricket is being played all around, there has been no gentleman-ness in the game. There have been very rude, arrogant gestures on the field. I'm getting messages from all over: 'The Indian team has done what? What politics is going on in the field?' I'm ashamed to listen to the comments," Kirmani told ANI news agency.

"What's happened to the current era of cricketers? What has happened at the Asia Cup is disgusting.' These are the words that have come onto my messages," he added.

India met Pakistan for the first time on the cricket field since the Pahalgam attack and the cross-border tensions that followed in May, during the Asia Cup 2025.

The off-field drama started when Suryakumar Yadav exchanged pleasantries with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi during the captains' meet on the eve of Asia Cup. However, before the first IND vs PAK game on September 14, 'SKY' did not shake hands with Salman at the toss.

The Indian players also followed theirs skipper in ignoring the post-match handshakes. The Indian skipper defended his action and dedicated the victory to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian armed forces.

Furious with that, Salman Ali Agha declined to attend the post-match ceremony as well as the PCB lodged a protest with the match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging that the official had failed to act when India ignored the handshakes.

Kirmani however stated that cricket should not mixed with politics. The veteran player said that the players in his time were able to rise above the political tensions and ensured the game was played in the right spirit.

"Whatever has transpired away from the sporting field, leave it there itself. Don't relate it to your winnings or to whatever you are earning from this great game of cricket. Don't dedicate it to noble causes. Any noble cause is quite understandable, but do not relate it to politics.

"In our time, cricketers had such wonderful camaraderie – Pakistani players coming to India, us going to Pakistan. What hospitality, what love, what affection. I have to put my head down as a cricketer."

Even in the final, India and Pakistan players did not exchange handshakes, and the tournament ended with the Indian players celebrating sans the trophy.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Tags

