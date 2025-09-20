IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Super 4s: Pakistan Cancel Pre-Match Press Conference

An Asia Cup organiser source reportedly said that the Pakistan team management has decided not to interact with media ahead of the Super 4 contest, so as to avoid questions on match referee Andy Pycroft's appointment and the no handshake controversy

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
india vs pakistan asia cup 2025 pak cancel press conference
Pakistan beat United Arab Emirates in their last Asia Cup 2025 outing. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Andy Pycroft named match referee again for India vs Pakistan match

  • Former Zimbabwe cricketer has been at centre of no handshake controversy

  • Pakistan skip customary media interaction ahead of Super 4s clash

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has once again assigned the high-voltage India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4s game on Sunday to its Elite Panel Match Referee Andy Pycroft despite PCB's repeated requests to strike him off the roster.

"Andy Pycroft is the match referee for Indo-Pak game," a tournament source told PTI.

The list of match officials for the Sunday's game hasn't yet been made public. The other match referee in the tournament is former West Indies captain Richie Richardson.

Pycroft was the match referee last Sunday when Indian team as a policy decision, didn't shake hands with the Pakistan team but the Zimbabwean found himself in the centre of the controversy after India skipper Suryakumar Yadav didn't follow the convention at the toss. The Pakistan team had written two mails to ICC, first requesting Pycroft's removal from the tournament and then asking the global body to remove him from their games.

Both the demands were outrightly rejected by the ICC as it stood firmly behind its Elite Panel referee.

Related Content
Related Content

The ICC rejected PCB's claims that Pycroft violated the 'Spirit of the Game' code, insisting that he was merely a messenger, who passed on what was conveyed to him from the designated Venue Manager of Asian Cricket Council.

He could only pass on the message as there were only few minutes left for the match to begin.

The ICC later arranged a meeting between Pycroft and Pakistan team management comprising captain Salman Ali Agha, head coach Mike Hesson and manager Naveed Akram Cheema where he said that he "regretted the miscommunication".

The ICC, then in another e-mail, pointed out that Pycroft never apologised but only "regretted the miscommunication" and also accused PCB of violating protocols related to 'Players And Match Officials Area' (PMOA), which the latter denied.

In this backdrop, appointing Pycroft for another Indo-Pak game is a clear indication that the global body doesn't want to budge from its stand as removing the former Zimbabwe Test batter would have set a wrong precedent.

Pakistan Skip Media Interaction Again

Meanwhile, Pakistan team management has decided not to interact with media ahead of the Super4 contest.

"Pakistan have once again cancelled pre-match press conference in order to avoid questions on Pycroft appointment and no handshake controversy," a tournament source said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd ODI Updates: Smriti Mandhana Gets Fastest 50 For IND-W

  2. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Can BAN Halt SL’s Unbeaten Asia Cup Run?

  3. India Vs Pakistan: Andy Pycroft To Be Match Referee Again For Super Four Clash

  4. India Vs Pakistan Stats Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 2: Key Numbers

  5. India vs Oman: Sunil Gavaskar Backs 'Innovative Thinker' Suryakumar Yadav After Batting Order Change

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  3. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. When Boundaries Are Crossed Or Challenged: Outlook's Latest Issue On Gen-Z Protests in Nepal

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam

  5. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  2. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Ousted Nepal PM Oli Denies Ordering Firing on Gen Z Protesters, Seeks Probe into Violence

  5. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn