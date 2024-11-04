Cricket

IND Vs NZ: Young Creates Opportunity From Obstacle After 'Running The Drinks' For Four Years

Replacing a player of Kane Williamson's stature can be a daunting task but Will Young, who played a pivotal role in New Zealand's historic 3-0 Test series win in India, saw it as an opportunity to create his own mark after "running the drinks" as a reserve batter for four years

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
India-Vs-New-Zealand-Will-Young-AP-Photo
India vs New Zealand Score Updates: Kiwis are yet to lose a wicket since Conway's dismissal in the morning session. Photo: AP
info_icon

Replacing a player of Kane Williamson's stature can be a daunting task but Will Young, who played a pivotal role in New Zealand's historic 3-0 Test series win in India, saw it as an opportunity to create his own mark after "running the drinks" as a reserve batter for four years. (More Cricket News)

If New Zealand's batting appeared thin with Williamson not making it to India for the first Test in Bengaluru due to injury, the 31-year-old Young banished any such doubts with his unbeaten 48 as the Kiwis hammered the hosts by eight wickets.

As it became evident that Williamson would not make it to India in time to help New Zealand clear trials by spin at Pune and Mumbai, Young had given enough indications that he was ready for the challenge.

"Since my debut about four years ago, I've been in and out through form (or) through selection.

"I've been a reserve batter for a number of years now so I've come to know the feeling of running the drinks really well," Young told media here after New Zealand’s historic win, insinuating that he was always ready.

"When I do get an opportunity to play, I'm more excited to go out and do my own thing in my own way and not try to replace Kane or whoever it might be, just play my own game and see it as a great opportunity rather than big boots to fill," he added.

Young acknowledged the role Williamson played in New Zealand’s training camps back home and also during his presence on the earlier assignments in the Indian subcontinent.

"Unfortunately Kane's not here and if he was, he'd be a great person to lean into and to ask what he thinks in certain situations.

File photo of India head coach Gautam Gambhir. - PTI
IND Vs NZ Test Whitewash: Gautam Gambhir Under Pressure After Flops In Sri Lanka And India

BY PTI

"We also had three really good camps leading into the series back home and he was at those camps.

"But it's great at the moment because we've got fantastic batters all throughout our line-up and they've all got slightly different methods and on the day you've just got to pick what method you think will work and you've got to have the courage to back that and show your skills.

"Yeah, I try not to bat like Kane, I try to bat like me and do it my own way,” he added.

For New Zealand to beat India at their own game on spinning wickets was as special as their series win in this part of the world, and Young conceded scoring runs on turning tracks in Pune and Mumbai was more satisfying.

"If you look at all three matches, there was different challenges in each. In Bangalore, a lot of wickets fell to spin and then (in) Pune and Mumbai it was a lot more challenging against spin."

"As a New Zealander coming over here and playing in Indian conditions, it’s always going to be slightly more satisfaction of scoring runs against spin, so I'd suppose scoring runs in Pune or Mumbai felt more special,” said Young, who ended the series as the third highest run-getter.

With 244 runs at 48.80 across three Tests, Young finished behind India’s Rishabh Pant (261 runs) and compatriot Rachin Ravindra (256 runs).

However, his biggest contributions came in the third Test at Mumbai when Young’s 71 and 51 across the two innings helped New Zealand become the first team ever to beat India 3-0 in their own backyard

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Afridi Sends Clear Message To Aussies 'Chase Won’t Be Easy' With Early Wicket | PAK 203 (46.4), AUS 43/2 (6.2)
  2. Kerala Vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  3. Bihar Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  4. IND Vs SA: India Enjoy Fun, Light-Hearted Quiz Session After Landing In Durban For South Africa T20Is - Watch
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wriddhiman Saha Set To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket At End Of Season
Football News
  1. Premier League: Dominic Solanke Nets Brace As Tottenham Thump Aston Villa 4-1 - In Pics
  2. English Premier League: Chelsea Hold Manchester United To 1-1 Draw - In Pics
  3. DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch German Cup Round Three Matches On TV And Online
  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Las Palmas, La Liga: Simeone Lauds Son Giuliano's 'Growth' After Netting First League Goal
  5. Barcelona 3-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Flick Seeking Improvements In Champions League Despite Derby Win
Tennis News
  1. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  2. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  3. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  4. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  5. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. EC Orders Immediate Transfer Of Maharashtra DGP Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  2. J&K: NC Leader Abdul Rahim Rather Becomes Speaker Of Legislative Assembly
  3. Uttarakhand: 23 Dead After Passenger Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge In Almora
  4. Maharashtra Elections: CM Shinde Hails 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', Calls Opposition 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi'
  5. Hemant Soren: Towering Over The Seven Chief Ministerial Faces Of BJP?
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  3. Don: 1978-Forever
  4. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  5. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
US News
  1. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  2. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  3. The Political Battleground That Is The American Courtroom
  4. The Rise And Rise Of Donald Trump
  5. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
World News
  1. 'Hazardous' AQI Levels In Lahore Triggers Blame Game Between India, Pakistan
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Cancels 1967 UNRWA Agreement; Protestors Call For Urgent Ceasefire Deal
  3. Indonesia: 9 Dead After Series Of Volcanic Eruptions Burn Several Houses In Flores
  4. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  5. Canada: Khalistani Extremists Attack Devotees At Brampton Hindu Temple
Latest Stories
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Afridi Sends Clear Message To Aussies 'Chase Won’t Be Easy' With Early Wicket | PAK 203 (46.4), AUS 43/2 (6.2)
  2. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  3. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  4. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  6. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wriddhiman Saha Set To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket At End Of Season
  7. DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch German Cup Round Three Matches On TV And Online
  8. Canada: Khalistani Extremists Attack Devotees At Brampton Hindu Temple